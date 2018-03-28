Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premier League and Nedbank Cup double credentials will be put to the test in the coming weeks when they are scheduled to play seven matches in all competitions.

The Brazilians‚ whose Caf Champions League group stages programme starts in May with a home clash against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco‚ begin their hectic April domestic schedule with a Nedbank quarterfinal clash against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Three days later‚ they shift their attention to the league to welcome Chippa United before taking on Baroka FC‚ Golden Arrows‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Maritzburg United and Ajax Cape Town in matches that have the potential to define their season in quick succession.

Orlando Pirates‚ Sundowns’ closest rivals for the championship‚ only have five league matches in April. They will play Bloemfontein Celtic‚ SuperSport United‚ AmaZulu‚ Wits and Cape Town City.

Pirates have been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup

Looking ahead to their busy schedule‚ Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana admitted the situation they face is not the best but he said they have no choice but to get on with it.

"As players we are fully aware of what is coming our way and it is up to everyone in the whole squad to be ready for a fight‚" Kekana said.

"Each member of the squad must be ready to be called upon at any time for battle and make a positive contribution because it is going to be a rough ride."

He said that Sundowns have been in this situation before‚ notably when they won the 2015-16 league title‚ then went on to be victorious in the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ the two campaigns resulting in a stack-up of fixtures.

"We are professionals and the guys know very well that we will not be training as much as we would like because of the short turnaround of matches.

"The most important thing for us is going to be resting enough between matches so that we have that freshness. Unfortunately, there is nothing much we can do about the situation but to get out there and fight for the club and our fans."

TimesLIVE