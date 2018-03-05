Bucs credit movie for win over Chiefs
The team watched the superhero film Black Panther on team-building day
Orlando Pirates had the power of Wakanda on their side in their 3-1 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed.
Sredojevic said that Pirates had a team-building day on Tuesday to watch Hollywood superhero movie Black Panther‚ set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
Bucs’ emphatic Premiership victory against Chiefs followed a thrilling 4-2 win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and took Pirates to a fifth consecutive league victory. They remain four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
"It has been a dream finish of a week where we have really taken care of all the details‚" Sredojevic said. "I want to give credit. I stand here in front of you‚ but I want you to really see my brother Rhulani [Mokwena‚ Bucs’ assistant coach] and the other members of the technical team‚ together with all the players. We have worked very hard throughout the week.
"On Tuesday we went for a team-building aspect‚ and we went to watch the film Black Panther. It is a film where we as a sports brand feel represented in that historical African theme. And it has been a special injection of motivation for us to go and prove the point today.
"We had three quality training sessions where we pulled all the things together on and off the field," he said.
Pirates meet Cape Town City next in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday‚ March 14.
Amid hushed suggestions he could be the next man to be axed after the demoralising defeat in the Soweto derby‚ Chiefs coach Steve Komphela maintained a defiant stand and refused to throw in the towel in the race to win the title.
With two other PSL coaches — Eric Tinkler at SuperSport United and Teboho Moloi at Chippa United — having lost their jobs on Friday and Saturday due to their teams’ poor performances‚ Komphela was asked about his future after the humiliating defeat.
"Football is about pressure‚ always pressure‚" said Komphela before giving a sermon-like response that would have impressed a pastor.
Chiefs’ crushing defeat to Pirates‚ a second one for Komphela in six league meetings against Bucs‚ saw Amakhosi losing momentum in their pursuit of league leaders Sundowns, who are now eight points clear of them with seven matches to go.
But Komphela‚ whose team dropped to fifth place on the log from the third position they occupied before meeting Pirates‚ insisted his goal-shy charges still had a mathematical chance in the title race.
"Seven by three is 21‚" is how Komphela kicked off the reasoning behind his defiant stand.
"[With] seven matches to play you still have to stay positive. In any scenario where you’re still mathematically in‚ you still have to keep pushing.
"We cannot stop the show [fighting for the title]. We will have to keep pushing and performing. You don’t know what’s going to happen with the rest of the other matters."
