Orlando Pirates had the power of Wakanda on their side in their 3-1 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed.

Sredojevic said that Pirates had a team-building day on Tuesday to watch Hollywood superhero movie Black Panther‚ set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Bucs’ emphatic Premiership victory against Chiefs followed a thrilling 4-2 win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday and took Pirates to a fifth consecutive league victory. They remain four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

"It has been a dream finish of a week where we have really taken care of all the details‚" Sredojevic said. "I want to give credit. I stand here in front of you‚ but I want you to really see my brother Rhulani [Mokwena‚ Bucs’ assistant coach] and the other members of the technical team‚ together with all the players. We have worked very hard throughout the week.

"On Tuesday we went for a team-building aspect‚ and we went to watch the film Black Panther. It is a film where we as a sports brand feel represented in that historical African theme. And it has been a special injection of motivation for us to go and prove the point today.

"We had three quality training sessions where we pulled all the things together on and off the field," he said.