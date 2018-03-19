Milutin Sredojevic let out a small sigh of exasperation as the inevitable post-match question about Orlando Pirates’ title chances came after their 2-1 away win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in KwaMashu on Saturday night.

But his doggedness in sticking to the mantra of "one game at a time" means he will be asked the question again and again.

The coach has transformed the limp-looking Pirates of last season into a side with genuine title aspirations‚ as they moved to within one point of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns albeit having played one match more.

Their narrow victory on Saturday continued a run of solid form, with five wins and a draw from their past six league matches‚ making the Buccaneers a real threat to Sundowns’ role as favourites to be crowned champions in May.

But Micho has stuck to his party line without deviating over the past months‚ no matter how many times he has been asked to confirm his side has a chance to win the Premiership. "We still do not think about that‚" he said. "Our total focus is now on the next match against Bloemfontein Celtic and this is the only thing we will be thinking about.

"When that match is finished, we shall think about SuperSport‚ AmaZulu‚ Wits and Cape Town City and Free State [Stars]‚" he said‚ listing the remaining games for his side in the run-in to the title. "We shall go match by match‚ slowly.

"Let all the relaxation and improvements football wise be on the side of the players.

"We don’t want them to feel any pressure. We want to improve and let the football be the way of collecting the points."

Pirates next play on April 3‚ having a two-week break after being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

They have five players off on international duty on Sunday with Thembinkosi Lorch and Innocent Maela called up by SA and Marshall Munetsi by Zimbabwe. Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga head home to Zambia for the four nations tournament in Ndola, Zambia, this week.

