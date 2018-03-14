Memela fails to convince Baxter

Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates must be wondering what he needs to do to attract Stuart Baxter’s attention after he failed to get the nod in the Bafana Bafana squad for the four-nation cup in Zambia.

Memela, 30, is one of the in-form players in the Premier Soccer League at the moment and is in the midst of a purple patch with Pirates fans cooing in appreciation.

He has been in scintillating form in 2018, scoring five league goals for Pirates including a brace that helped the Bucs defeat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 two weeks ago.

The winger-striker had told the media after the match against Chiefs that he was ready and hoping to get the nod. But it seems his age weighed heavily against him.

"Memela has been really good for Pirates‚" Baxter said. "But at this point in his career, I don’t think this is the time to bring him into this sort of fixture. "If I do [bring in Memela] I will have to leave out Ryan Moon or Tebogo Mokoena.

"And that’s wrong. It was for those reasons … but yes I do think he’s a good player."

Baxter admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns right wingback Thapelo Morena was also unlucky. He said he had to decide between Morena and Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits‚ who will fight for a position with Ramahlwe Mphahlele of Chiefs.

"Morena I think is a good player. If I look at selecting Morena or Reeve‚ I’ve got to go with Reeve because he’s been in the national set-up," he said.

"I think that’s more important than going for Morena. There are a lot of players that fall into that category and I do think they are good players. I’m not blind‚ I do see them doing well for their clubs."

