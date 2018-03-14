Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Memela fails to convince Baxter

14 March 2018 - 05:30 Sazi Hadebe
Pirates’ Luvuyo Memela celebrates one of his two goals that sunk Chiefs in the derby. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
Pirates’ Luvuyo Memela celebrates one of his two goals that sunk Chiefs in the derby. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX

Luvuyo Memela of Orlando Pirates must be wondering what he needs to do to attract Stuart Baxter’s attention after he failed to get the nod in the Bafana Bafana squad for the four-nation cup in Zambia.

Memela, 30, is one of the in-form players in the Premier Soccer League at the moment and is in the midst of a purple patch with Pirates fans cooing in appreciation.

He has been in scintillating form in 2018, scoring five league goals for Pirates including a brace that helped the Bucs defeat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 two weeks ago.

The winger-striker had told the media after the match against Chiefs that he was ready and hoping to get the nod. But it seems his age weighed heavily against him.

"Memela has been really good for Pirates‚" Baxter said. "But at this point in his career, I don’t think this is the time to bring him into this sort of fixture. "If I do [bring in Memela] I will have to leave out Ryan Moon or Tebogo Mokoena.

"And that’s wrong. It was for those reasons … but yes I do think he’s a good player."

Baxter admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns right wingback Thapelo Morena was also unlucky. He said he had to decide between Morena and Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits‚ who will fight for a position with Ramahlwe Mphahlele of Chiefs.

"Morena I think is a good player. If I look at selecting Morena or Reeve‚ I’ve got to go with Reeve because he’s been in the national set-up," he said.

"I think that’s more important than going for Morena. There are a lot of players that fall into that category and I do think they are good players. I’m not blind‚ I do see them doing well for their clubs."

TimesLIVE

Stuart Baxter puts his neck on the line

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter says he is willing to lose his job for saying it‚ but South African football needs to weed its garden and requires ...
Sport
6 days ago

Million a month is fantasy, says Baxter

Baxter insists his monthly salary did not increase drastically when he left SuperSport United
Sport
7 days ago

Safa pull the mat from under Stuart Baxter

The coach is unhappy with South African Football Association’s eleventh-hour fixtures list
Sport
7 days ago

Veldwijk latest member of Bafana bad boys club

Lars Veldwijk angers his coach by allegedly refusing to come on as a substitute
Sport
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wayde’s healing now at a ‘positive stage’
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Cool Ngidi to fill Rabada-sized hole
Sport / Cricket
3.
Injuries rock Stormers
Sport / Rugby
4.
City ready for tantalising showdown with Pirates
Sport / Soccer
5.
Armand ready for England finale
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.