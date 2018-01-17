Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Polokwane cannot give Pirates space

17 January 2018 - 05:00 Sazi Hadebe
Brace: Polokwane City striker Rendani Ndou, right, celebrates one of his two goals against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/ BACKPAGEPIX
Brace: Polokwane City striker Rendani Ndou, right, celebrates one of his two goals against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/ BACKPAGEPIX

After fighting hard but failing to get anything from the Premiership clash with Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend‚ Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa is bracing himself for a tough match against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Molekwa‚ though‚ believes his charges have what it takes to bring down Pirates who have started 2018 with two 3-1 victories over Baroka FC and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We know it’s not going to be easy against Pirates‚" said Molekwa. "We believe that in each game, we have to tighten our defence. It’s been the difference this season because going forward, we score a lot of goals. We even boast having the league’s top scorer Rama [Rodney Ramagalela] with nine goals."

Polokwane were far from outplayed by Chiefs when they lost 2-1, but Molekwa was not happy with their defending after they conceded another two goals following their 3-2 win over log-leaders Sundowns. "Conceding four goals in two games is a huge, worrying factor‚" he said.

While Polokwane have banged in 18 goals in 16 league matches, their leaking of goals has let them down and is the chief reason they are in 11th spot on the log.

Only Polokwane neighbours Baroka have conceded more (22)‚ with Molekwa’s team on 21, the same number as relegation-threatened AmaZulu and Ajax Cape Town.

Molekwa‚ whose team have drawn amateurs Ubuntu CPT in the first round of the Nedbank Cup, emphasised that defending had to start up front.

He was disappointed that his team had let Chiefs equalise from a corner kick.

"You can’t say that was a defensive mistake because we had everyone defending the corner. We have to improve our defending against Pirates because they have been scoring a lot of goals."

TimesLIVE

Pirates coach avoids talking ‘big talk’

Milutin Sredojevic plays down two victories, saying he is still rebuilding the team
Sport
2 days ago

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa readies for three big tests

The team faces Premier Soccer League big league after Chiefs clash
Sport
6 days ago

Platinum Stars set sights on big Christmas gift

‘We want to win so badly. There are nine points to play for,’ says Stars defender Gift Sithole
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Steinhoff saga fails to deter Britain’s Coolmore
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Lungi Ngidi’s first scalp settles early nerves at ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Lungi Ngidi’s long and tough road to Test success
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Mentor elated at Lungi Ngidi’s possible Test debut
Sport / Cricket
5.
Australian Open ‘top of Serena’s mind’, says boss
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.