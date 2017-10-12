Man U better than in 2016, says José

London — José Mourinho says that his Manchester United team are better than they were in 2016, playing down injury concerns as he prepares for a blockbuster Premier League clash against fierce rivals Liverpool.

High-flying United travel to Anfield on Saturday looking to maintain a rich vein of form that leaves them trailing Manchester City only on goal difference at the top of the table.

Mourinho had a mixed first season at Old Trafford, finishing a disappointing sixth in the League but winning the Europa League and League Cup.

But big-money summer signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have impressed in the early weeks of the season, enabling United to keep pace with free-scoring City.

"I think we are a better team [than we were]," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away.

"I think it would be unfair to say Lukaku and Matic did not make an impact. We have to admit that and give them what they deserve.

"But also the team gives Matic and Lukaku the conditions to arrive the way they have.