Sport / Soccer

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Jose Mourinho dismisses gap in Man United’s midfield

27 September 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Nemanja Matic. Picture: REUTERS
Nemanja Matic. Picture: REUTERS

Moscow — The absence of key midfielders due to injury will have no effect on Manchester United’s quality in their Champions League match against CSKA Moscow, manager Jose Mourinho said.

United will be without Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, leaving Mourinho with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera as the only experienced central midfielders for the game on Wednesday.

"We don’t have Fellaini, we don’t have Pogba, we don’t have Carrick. So, all three midfield players, we lose for this match. The solutions are not many," Mourinho said on Tuesday.

"We try not to focus on individual battles or specific areas on the pitch. We try to focus on the bigger picture. And we are going to have a team with quality, with balance."

Pep’s on-target Manchester City take aim at Donetsk

Here is a look ahead to Tuesday’s Euro Champions League action
Sport
1 day ago

Mourinho expects Fellaini to be back soon after sustaining an ankle injury in the 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

"It was only when I saw it on TV that I realised that Fellaini was very lucky," Mourinho added. "I do not expect him to be out for long."

CSKA Moscow lie fourth in the Russian Premier League, with six wins from 11 games, but Mourinho believes they are "the best CSKA I am going to play against". He said: "I don’t like to speak about opponents. If I speak good, I motivate them. If I speak bad, I motivate them."

United, unbeaten this season and level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, started their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Basel.

CSKA beat Benfica 2-1 in Lisbon in their opening match.

Neymar has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich after recovering from a foot injury, coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday. His return fuelled speculation whether the Brazilian forward or Edinson Cavani would take a penalty if the French club are awarded one during the Group B game at the Parc des Princes.

The two players argued in the 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais nine days ago, when Neymar tried to take a penalty instead of Uruguayan Cavani, who eventually had his spot-kick parried by the keeper.

"Neymar is in the squad to play the game tomorrow," Emery said.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, missed PSG’s 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday, as the team dropped their first points of the season in Ligue 1.

Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria also returns to the PSG squad after nearly three weeks out injured.

Neymar and Cavani are likely to start alongside Kylian Mbappe in a 4-3-3 formation and Emery said he had discussed the penalty situation with the players.

"I spoke with each of them and they know how things will happen," he said.

Reuters

SuperSport into semis, Downs in the dumps

SuperSport progresses to the last four with a dramatic last-gasp goal from Thuso Phala against Zesco
Sport
1 day ago

Baxter calls up striker Dino Ndlovu for key qualifier

Azerbaijan-based striker Dino Ndlovu joins Bafana to face Burkina Faso
Sport
6 days ago

AmaZulu thrash Bidvest Wits 3-0

Furious match sees AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton red-carded in the 71st minute
Sport
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Boks cannot win the Rugby Championship, coach ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Rugby World Cup bids pull at the heartstrings
Sport / Rugby
3.
Dean Elgar aims for long partnership with Markram ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Lions cut fixtures for SA tour in 2021
Sport / Rugby
5.
Pep’s on-target Manchester City take aim at ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pep’s on-target Manchester City take aim at Donetsk
Sport / Soccer

Four-goal United join City at top
Sport / Soccer

Tables are turned as Arsenal face Chelsea
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.