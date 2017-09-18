Sport / Soccer

Four-goal United join City at top

18 September 2017 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Manchester United's Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal with Eric Bailly at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester United's Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring their first goal with Eric Bailly at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain. Picture: REUTERS

London — Antonio Valencia’s early thunderbolt put Manchester United en route to a 4-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Sunday, but they needed a flurry of late goals to finally subdue their unfortunate visitors.

Valencia belted home Nemanja Matic’s crossfield pass after four minutes, but Everton responded well with United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, returning to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving earlier this year, wasting two good chances.

Ronald Koeman’s side were still threatening an equaliser, when former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku set up Mkhitaryan to sidefoot United’s second after 83 minutes.

Lukaku hit a third, heading into stoppage time before Anthony Martial’s late penalty.

United join Manchester City at the top of the table with 13 points from five games, with both sides level on goal difference, having each scored 16 and conceded two.

After Sunday’s early game, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his players showed the right mentality and spirit in the 0-0 draw with champions Chelsea in light of their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

Wenger — whose side came away with a point from Stamford Bridge for the first time in six visits — added that the Gunners could even have won it.

Arguably, they should at least have got on the scoreboard but their record signing Alexandre Lacazette missed an open goal in the first half.

"It was about mentality and a response from our last away game," said Wenger. "The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings."

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte had ordered his players not to lose their discipline against Arsenal. David Luiz, it seems, did not get the message.

The Brazilian defender was shown a straight red card for a wild tackle on Sead Kolasinac in the tense final minutes of the draw.

Reuters, AFP

Almost $5bn spent in transfer window

The world-record signing of Neymar caught the spotlight, but many other Europe clubs also broke their transfer records
Sport
3 days ago

Tables are turned as Arsenal face Chelsea

Rooney returns to Old Trafford for Everton against league leaders Man United
Sport
3 days ago

Rampant Man City ready for Feyenoord

Team starts Champions League chase in Rotterdam
Sport
5 days ago

