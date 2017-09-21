AmaZulu thrash Bidvest Wits 3-0

AmaZulu increased their lead after Jabulani Ncubeni kicked the ball from two metres away from the defender into the arm of Phumlani Ntshangase in Wits’s area and the referee pointed to the spot. Manzini struck his penalty straight and hard as Josephs dived to his right. The spot-kick had seemed incorrectly awarded — Ntshangase had no time to remove his arm.

Then the evening fell apart further for the killer goal two minutes later that must have been the at least in some part the result of Wits’s despondency.

Almost from the restart, winger Mhlengi Cele showed skill on the left of the field then put through a stunning pass that split Wits open again, putting Manzini through to slam in a fine low finish past Josephs.

Emotions spilled over as Tapelo Nyongo fouled Gabadinho Mhango. Morton got involved, got spat at by Mhango, lost his composure and angrily pushed out at Wits’s Malawian forward, who fell to the floor dramatically. Morton was red-carded, but there was no censure for Mhango.

•Gustavo Paez scored the goals, but Itumeleng Khune was the foundation for a fortunate Kaizer Chiefs victory at the Harry Gwala Stadium as Steve Komphela’s side won 2-0 for a haul of seven points out of a possible nine from three games.

Maritzburg showed their growing quality but their finishing let them down as they suffered a first league defeat.

•Platinum Stars 0 Lamontville Golden Arrows 1; Bloemfontein Celtic 0 Baroka 2.

TimesLIVE