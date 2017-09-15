Almost $5bn spent in transfer window

Paris — In the close-season transfer window $4.71bn was spent worldwide, over three-quarters of which were from the top-five leagues in Europe, Fifa announced on Thursday.

The world-record signing by Paris Saint-Germain of Neymar from Barcelona for €222m dominated the headlines, but many other Europe clubs also broke their transfer records.

"Between June 1 and September 1, 7,590 international transfers were completed worldwide," Fifa said.

"Global spending reached $4.71bn, meaning clubs spent almost as much during those three months as they had in the whole of 2016 [$4.79 bn]."

PSG also signed teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on a season-long loan, with an option to make him the second-most expensive player yet for €180m.