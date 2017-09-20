Stuart Baxter will name on Wednesday the Bafana Bafana squad to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 World Cup qualifier and will be under pressure to make changes after his misfiring side saw their Russian dreams going up in smoke with back-to-back losses to Cape Verde.

Their cause has not been helped by Fifa’s decision to have them replay their controversial qualifier against Senegal from November 2016, which Bafana Bafana — aided by cheating Ghana referee Joseph Lamptey — won 2-1.

They now need to win all three remaining qualifiers — home to the Burkinabe on October 7 and home and away to Senegal in November — to have any hope of making the global showpiece competition.

Baxter is set to recall Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after the experienced gloveman missed the Cape Verde disaster through injury.

His replacements‚ Ronwen Williams and Wayne Sandilands‚ failed to impress.

Perhaps Baxter’s biggest mistake in the matches against Cape Verde was that it appeared he selected on reputation and players he knew well from club football‚ rather than players in form in the opening weeks of the campaign.

When SA put in a sterling performance against Nigeria in June to win 2-0 in Uyo‚ players were coming off what was a long season but had form and game time under their belt. Against Cape Verde, they had little of either.

The Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho had an erratic start to the new Premier Soccer League season but was drafted straight into the side. That ended in disaster with a red card in Praia in an error-strewn performance.

Lebogang Manyama had yet to hit his stride for Cape Town City‚ while Bongani Zungu had been dropped at Vitoria Guimaraes after an iffy start to the new campaign.

He also selected for his squad Kermit Erasmus, who had not kicked a ball in competitive football since May.

Baxter left out Andile Jali and Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ who started the season well with their respective teams in Europe‚ while giving Percy Tau two cameo appearances off the bench. All three have been in fine form.

Baxter will have to make a change at right back at least‚ with Chiefs’s Ramahlwe Mphahlele injured.

Pirates’s Abbubaker Mobara deserves to be given a chance.

Morgan Gould is likely to retain his place at centre back alongside Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ while Tebogo Langerman should stay at left back.

Will Baxter be tempted to select in-form Thabo Matlaba for that position though‚ even if he has been playing in midfield for Orlando Pirates this season?

The combination in the centre of midfield will be interesting‚ with Jali‚ Mokotjo‚ Zungu‚ Dean Furman and Hlompho Kekana likely to retain their positions.

Keagan Dolly and Themba Zwane should keep their places in the squad‚ but striker remains a critical issue.

Tokelo Rantie has to be there for his ability to get behind opposing defenders‚ but Bradley Grobler did not do enough against the Cape Verdeans.

The form striker is Dino Ndlovu‚ who impressed for Qarabag in their mauling by Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League last week but has been given scant chances in international football.

