FOOTBALL COACHING Queiroz: from Ferguson’s No2 to Mr World Cup

Seoul — Carlos Queiroz was once Alex Ferguson’s formidable No2 at Manchester United, but he has now carved out a new reputation as the man who can take your team to the World Cup.

After Queiroz’s Iran became only the second team to qualify for Russia 2018, the Portuguese is savouring the unique feat of reaching four World Cups with three different teams.

It is a record that has not gone unnoticed, with Asian champions Australia reportedly interested in Queiroz’s services once Ange Postecoglou departs in 2018.

"I feel very proud and honoured with that [World Cup] achievement," the grizzled coach told AFP. "Other coaches have qualified four times, but not with different teams."

The former Real Madrid boss has now qualified with SA in 2002, with Portugal in 2010 — leading them to the last 16 — and now twice with Iran, after he also took them to Brazil 2014.

This month’s 2-0 win over Uzbekistan made Iran the first Asian team to qualify for Russia, clinching top spot in Group A with two games to spare — and without a single goal conceded in 720 minutes of football.

On top of that, Iran, who will now contest back-to-back World Cups for the first time, have been Asia’s No1 team in the Fifa rankings for four years, helped by a growing number of players succeeding in Europe.

Walter Winterbottom took England to four successive World Cups, starting from 1950, a record that was equalled by West Germany’s Helmut Schon from 1966 to 1978. Oscar Tabarez could also make it four with Uruguay if the South Americans reach Russia.

But nobody has done it with three different countries, except Mozambique-born Queiroz.