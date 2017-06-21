Spooked Celtic clock in early for new season

After a harrowing season in which they barely escaped the prospect of relegation‚ Bloemfontein Celtic are taking no chances and will be back at work on Wednesday as they begin preseason preparations for the 2017-18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Celtic are the first of the 16 PSL sides to return from holiday and will have a solid seven weeks’ preparation before the campaign starts.

They finished the 2016-17 season in 12th place, a single point above the relegation zone. Their return of 16 goals in 30 games was the second-worst in PSL history. The club is yet to name a new coach‚ although club officials hinted to Business Day an announcement was imminent. Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Seema continues in charge. He has been caretaker coach since Serame Letsoaka got the boot in October 2016.

The returning players begin with medical tests on Wednesday and start their work on the field later in the week.

They will be based in Bloemfontein before moving to Johannesburg for friendly games against PSL teams a few weeks before the season starts.

Most PSL clubs return to training next week.