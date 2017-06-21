Sport / Soccer

COACH ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT

Spooked Celtic clock in early for new season

21 June 2017 - 06:08 Mark Gleeson
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

After a harrowing season in which they barely escaped the prospect of relegation‚ Bloemfontein Celtic are taking no chances and will be back at work on Wednesday as they begin preseason preparations for the 2017-18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Celtic are the first of the 16 PSL sides to return from holiday and will have a solid seven weeks’ preparation before the campaign starts.

They finished the 2016-17 season in 12th place, a single point above the relegation zone. Their return of 16 goals in 30 games was the second-worst in PSL history. The club is yet to name a new coach‚ although club officials hinted to Business Day an announcement was imminent. Meanwhile, Lehlohonolo Seema continues in charge. He has been caretaker coach since Serame Letsoaka got the boot in October 2016.

The returning players begin with medical tests on Wednesday and start their work on the field later in the week.

They will be based in Bloemfontein before moving to Johannesburg for friendly games against PSL teams a few weeks before the season starts.

Most PSL clubs return to training next week.

Benni is ready for new world of coaching

The former Bafana Bafana striker says he will draw on the experience of being an assistant coach in Belgium
Sport
1 day ago

Real Madrid boss Perez must tackle Ronaldo crisis

Real Madrid president will have to appease Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation that the superstar wants to leave
Sport
1 day ago

Pienaar has Dutch dreams

Steven Pienaar says he might consider a season in Holland before returning to the Premier Soccer League in South Africa
Sport
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Real Madrid boss Perez must tackle Ronaldo crisis
Sport / Soccer
2.
Du Preez set for Bok start with Kriel on bench
Sport / Rugby
3.
Global cricketers of fortune
Sport / Cricket
4.
Lions coach Warren Gatland blasts Kiwi tactics
Sport / Rugby
5.
Rugby star Eric Melville dies at 55
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Leopards keep PSL promotion hopes alive with win
Sport / Soccer

Brazil give Socceroos a football lesson
Sport / Soccer

Zambia defeat Bafana Bafana 2-1
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.