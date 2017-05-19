Daine Klate is now the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most decorated player‚ earning a sixth league title and capping a special evening with a goal in Bidvest Wits’ title-clinching 2-0 win against Polokwane City.

Klate’s sixth league medal takes him to two more in the PSL era than former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse‚ who had four in the Premier League and one from the old National Soccer League with Cape Town Spurs in 1995.

Klate joined former Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey on six in any era. He also has a staggering eight Cup medals.

The latest was earned when Wits won the MTN8 in October.

"Ja‚ I think it’s a spectacular evening for myself. But I’m more delighted for the club than myself‚" Klate said.

"It’s a bit overwhelming. As we speak, I still have to make sense of everything."

As one commentator said of the little player with a Midas touch‚ "If you want to win the league‚ sign Daine Klate".

Having won back-to-back trebles at Pirates‚ for Klate the league title at Wits‚ the club with a family atmosphere despite the financial muscle they now enjoy from the backing of Bidvest‚ is special.

"Every home game has been special. The stadium is nice and compact. Not a lot of people come, but it’s an electrifying atmosphere. I’ve enjoyed every moment on the pitch. We haven’t lost a lot of games here this season [two] and picked up important points."

"Gavin obviously is a brilliant coach — four times now‚" Klate said. "We fight a lot— he’s a very straightforward coach. But obviously, he wants to get a reaction out of you."

TMG Digital