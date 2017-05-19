Sport / Soccer

MEMORABLE CAREER

Sign Daine Klate ‘if you want to win the league’

19 May 2017 - 06:29 Marc Strydom
Daine Klate. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Image: Daine Klate. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Daine Klate is now the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most decorated player‚ earning a sixth league title and capping a special evening with a goal in Bidvest Wits’ title-clinching 2-0 win against Polokwane City.

Klate’s sixth league medal takes him to two more in the PSL era than former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse‚ who had four in the Premier League and one from the old National Soccer League with Cape Town Spurs in 1995.

Klate joined former Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs legend Neil Tovey on six in any era. He also has a staggering eight Cup medals.

The latest was earned when Wits won the MTN8 in October.

"Ja‚ I think it’s a spectacular evening for myself. But I’m more delighted for the club than myself‚" Klate said.

"It’s a bit overwhelming. As we speak, I still have to make sense of everything."

As one commentator said of the little player with a Midas touch‚ "If you want to win the league‚ sign Daine Klate".

Having won back-to-back trebles at Pirates‚ for Klate the league title at Wits‚ the club with a family atmosphere despite the financial muscle they now enjoy from the backing of Bidvest‚ is special.

"Every home game has been special. The stadium is nice and compact. Not a lot of people come, but it’s an electrifying atmosphere. I’ve enjoyed every moment on the pitch. We haven’t lost a lot of games here this season [two] and picked up important points."

"Gavin obviously is a brilliant coach — four times now‚" Klate said. "We fight a lot— he’s a very straightforward coach. But obviously, he wants to get a reaction out of you."

TMG Digital

Clever Boys take PSL crown

Wits beat Polokwane City at Bidvest Stadium and wrap up the 2016-17 Absa Premiership title with a game to spare
Sport
1 day ago

Stellenbosch in good hands with Sammy Troughton and Steve Barker

Experience and batch of new players pay off for Stellenbosch FC under skilled coaches
Sport
2 days ago

Highlands battle Baroka for survival

The two teams enter their potentially season-defining match with one point separating them at the bottom of the standings
Sport
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pep tells City home truths
Sport / Soccer
2.
Clever Boys take PSL crown
Sport / Soccer
3.
Faf follows the money to England
Sport / Rugby
4.
Jettisoned franchises could play in Europe
Sport / Rugby
5.
Pressure builds on F1 rookie Lance Stroll as ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Juan Mata eager for United to keep momentum
Sport / Soccer

Pirates desperate for a top eight spot
Sport / Soccer

Wits pair dream of league glory and grit their teeth
Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter wants whole country behind Bafana
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.