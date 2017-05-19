Sport / Soccer

EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

Allardyce backs Mourinho over ‘lack of help’

19 May 2017 - 06:28 Agency Staff
Sam Allardyce. Picture: AFP PHOTO/OLI SCARFF
Sam Allardyce. Picture: AFP PHOTO/OLI SCARFF

London — Sam Allardyce backed Jose Mourinho’s complaint about the Premier League failing to move Manchester United’s match against Crystal Palace to help their preparations for the Europa League final.

United finish their league campaign at home to Palace on Sunday, three days before they face Ajax in the final.

"They [the Premier League] could easily have changed it last week and said, ‘We will give you the best chance to try to win the Europa League’," Allardyce said.

"It’s a great shame that we are not like other countries, who will bend over in fixture terms to help their teams win European competitions."

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pep tells City home truths
Sport / Soccer
2.
Clever Boys take PSL crown
Sport / Soccer
3.
Faf follows the money to England
Sport / Rugby
4.
Jettisoned franchises could play in Europe
Sport / Rugby
5.
Pressure builds on F1 rookie Lance Stroll as ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Clever Boys take PSL crown
Sport / Soccer

Pep tells City home truths
Sport / Soccer

Juan Mata eager for United to keep momentum
Sport / Soccer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.