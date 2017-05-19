Allardyce backs Mourinho over ‘lack of help’

London — Sam Allardyce backed Jose Mourinho’s complaint about the Premier League failing to move Manchester United’s match against Crystal Palace to help their preparations for the Europa League final.

United finish their league campaign at home to Palace on Sunday, three days before they face Ajax in the final.

"They [the Premier League] could easily have changed it last week and said, ‘We will give you the best chance to try to win the Europa League’," Allardyce said.

"It’s a great shame that we are not like other countries, who will bend over in fixture terms to help their teams win European competitions."

AFP