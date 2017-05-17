Pirates desperate for a top eight spot

Only that — and a possible win in the Nedbank Cup‚ where Bucs meet Arrows in the semifinals at Princess Magogo Stadium this Saturday — can salvage something from Pirates’ tempus horribilis.

Bucs drew a sixth league game out of 11 – having won two and lost two of the rest — with a goalless result against Bloemfontein Celtic away on May 10.

Jonevret’s assessment that Pirates had played quite well is all very well. But one senses he will need to get more from his players if Bucs are to get the winning results they need that might just be crucial to Jonevret keeping his job.

"Football is not always fair. I thought we played a good game against Celtic‚" Jonevret had said. "We created a lot of chances on a terrible pitch. I hope that game gave us confidence for the two games remaining and the semifinal at the weekend."

Pirates beat Ajax 2-1 away in the first round in September, when the Urban Warriors were still being coached by Roger De Sa. This Ajax are a far more confident team under Stanley Menzo‚ who‚ after a flirtation with the relegation zone‚ has guided the young side to three wins in a row and Pirates’ coveted eighth place.

TMG Digital