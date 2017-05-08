Sport / Soccer

LUCKY 13 FOR WENGER

Arsenal’s quick-fire double raps United

08 May 2017 - 06:11 Agency Staff
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Picture: REUTERS

London — Arsene Wenger got the better of Jose Mourinho in the Premier League at the 13th attempt as Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday to revive their challenge for Champions League qualification.

Quick-fire second-half goals by Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck at the Emirates Stadium condemned the visitors to their first defeat in 26 league games, since a 4-0 thrashing at Chelsea in October.

Arsenal remain sixth, six points behind Manchester City, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League berth, but they are now just two points below fifth-place United and retain games in hand on both Manchester teams.

While the odds remain stacked against Arsenal, they will approach their final four matches with hope intact that they may yet squeeze into the Champions League for the 20th season running.

For United, the Europa League now looks even more like their best hope of securing Champions League football for next season.

Mourinho made no fewer than eight changes to the team that won 1-0 at Celta Vigo last Thursday, with Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the only players to keep their places from the first-leg match in Spain.

In Sunday’s early game, James Milner missed a penalty as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 home draw by Southampton in a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Phillippe Coutinho returned from the leg injury that saw him limp out of Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford, but the Reds struggled to spark against Southampton’s firm defence.

The hosts were handed a lifeline in the second half when referee Robert Madley pointed to the spot after Southampton’s Jack Stephens handled the ball in the box, but Fraser Forster got down smartly to his right to keep out Milner’s spot kick.

Forster also tipped substitute Marko Grujic’s late header over.

AFP, Reuters

Wenger vs Mourinho heads for a new bout

The managers not the teams will add significance to the clash at Emirates Stadium
Free-scoring Monaco face Juventus wall

The Italians are favourites, but the French have youthful talent in the Champions League semifinals clash
UN body hails Muntari for walking off the pitch over racism

Muntari said he had complained that parts of the crowd, including a group of children, had hurled racist insults at him from the start of his Italian ...
