"We just have to remain calm. It’s still anybody’s game, but as long as we’re focused on our game‚ do what we have to do‚ pick up the points that we need to pick up‚ we stand a good chance. We’re not depending on anybody. So, the next game is the biggest of our lives.

"It’s not easy coming up against the champions of Africa [Sundowns] and getting three points at such an important time. But you know what? It’s still a long road ahead. This was a very important three points‚ but Thursday’s an even bigger game again," Josephs said.

"With Orlando Pirates on a kind of a good run as well‚ it’s going to be another humdinger. But these are the kinds of games you want to be playing — against the big teams.

"You know how South African football works. When you play the small teams, you need an extra motivation. But when you’re playing the Sundowns‚ the Pirates‚ it’s a bit easier motivation-wise."

Pirates have lost one game in 11 under new coach Kjell Jonevret‚ even if they have not looked particularly convincing.

Wits are hunting down their first league title in the club’s 96-year history.

Pitso Mosimane has praised his medical staff‚ and notably fitness trainer Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga‚ for keeping Mamelodi Sundowns fresh and comparably injury free.

Sundowns’ hectic schedule has included winning the Caf Champions League‚ participating in the Fifa Club World Cup and then playing catch-up in the domestic game.

And there is no let-up, with Sundowns due to take on Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday.