Thursday’s Premiership match against Orlando Pirates will be the biggest game of the Wits players’ lives‚ says experienced Moeneeb Josephs.
Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Josephs‚ a 2010 World Cup squad member and veteran of Pirates’ treble-winning team of 2010-11 and 2011-12‚ said if Wits focused on their task‚ they could win the 2016-17 Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.
Wits’ 1-0 win against African and defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Bidvest Stadium on Monday got the Clever Boys firmly back in the title race as league leaders.
Josephs said staying there with a win against Pirates at the same venue on Thursday could be crucial.
Asked about the influence senior players and former league-title winners such as Josephs‚ Daine Klate and Elias Pelembe could have at this crucial stage‚ the keeper replied: "What I do see is that it’s the biggest game of our lives coming up on Thursday.
"We just have to remain calm. It’s still anybody’s game, but as long as we’re focused on our game‚ do what we have to do‚ pick up the points that we need to pick up‚ we stand a good chance. We’re not depending on anybody. So, the next game is the biggest of our lives.
"It’s not easy coming up against the champions of Africa [Sundowns] and getting three points at such an important time. But you know what? It’s still a long road ahead. This was a very important three points‚ but Thursday’s an even bigger game again," Josephs said.
"With Orlando Pirates on a kind of a good run as well‚ it’s going to be another humdinger. But these are the kinds of games you want to be playing — against the big teams.
"You know how South African football works. When you play the small teams, you need an extra motivation. But when you’re playing the Sundowns‚ the Pirates‚ it’s a bit easier motivation-wise."
Pirates have lost one game in 11 under new coach Kjell Jonevret‚ even if they have not looked particularly convincing.
Wits are hunting down their first league title in the club’s 96-year history.
Pitso Mosimane has praised his medical staff‚ and notably fitness trainer Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga‚ for keeping Mamelodi Sundowns fresh and comparably injury free.
Sundowns’ hectic schedule has included winning the Caf Champions League‚ participating in the Fifa Club World Cup and then playing catch-up in the domestic game.
And there is no let-up, with Sundowns due to take on Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday.
Downs have kept most of their injuries to a few weeks‚ with no major long-term absences‚ to the extent that the Brazilians could go five matches unbeaten before losing to Wits on Monday.
"KB and the medical staff are doing exceptionally well‚"
Mosimane said.
"We don’t train‚ hey. Even for Wits, we never trained‚ since the game in Durban [a 2-0 win against Golden Arrows on
Friday]," the manager said.
"And it really helps us because we don’t have muscle injuries in terms of hamstrings and groins a lot‚ for a team that has played so many games."
The season is shaping up into a superb contest between second-placed Sundowns and Wits, with Cape Town City adding a third dimension.
Mosimane was certainly not down about a defeat against Wits and knows his team will bounce back.
"If you are a coach, you’ve got to be grateful sometimes for what you have‚" he said. "You come from five games conceding zero and then in the sixth game, you concede one‚ and then you go to the players and you are unhappy — then you are ungrateful.
"Because you lost one match? No‚ you don’t do that. You’ve got to take the positives out of this."
