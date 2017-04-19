Sport / Soccer

PSL TITLE RACE

Eric Tinkler predicts excitement to come

The Cape Town City coach predicts more twists and turns before the end of the Premier Soccer League season

19 April 2017 - 07:21 AM Mark Gleeson
Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Eric Tinkler. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is predicting several more twists and turns before the end of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and expects all the top contenders to drop points before the curtain comes down on the campaign.

Tinkler also said defeats would provide potentially devastating blows as the PSL log positions were very tight.

"Any defeat right now is a bad defeat‚" he said on Tuesday as his City side wound up their preparations for Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash against Wits at Cape Town Stadium.

"It is all so tight‚ nobody wants to be dropping points right now.

"Even at the bottom of the table‚ if [bottom-placed] Baroka win twice, they will be up in the top eight. I still believe teams are going to be dropping points.

"I certainly don’t think they’ll be running away with it. It’s going to be a tight‚ close scenario that in itself tells you just how important the three points on Wednesday are going to be.

"Wits are the best team in the league and they stand the best chance of winning it. So, it will be a tough task for us, but we have the self-belief."

Tinkler’s team sit top of the league standings with a one point advantage over Wits, but have played two games more.

"We are backing ourselves. I think [Wits coach] Gavin [Hunt] will be happy to go home with a point, but obviously in the back of his mind, he is looking for all three. They have a lot more big games to come. I think they’ll play a direct game with lots of balls into our box.

"He will see that as one of our weaknesses, so that is why we have worked hard this week to try and improve that department."

TMG Digital

