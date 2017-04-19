Eric Tinkler predicts excitement to come

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is predicting several more twists and turns before the end of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season and expects all the top contenders to drop points before the curtain comes down on the campaign.

Tinkler also said defeats would provide potentially devastating blows as the PSL log positions were very tight.

"Any defeat right now is a bad defeat‚" he said on Tuesday as his City side wound up their preparations for Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash against Wits at Cape Town Stadium.

"It is all so tight‚ nobody wants to be dropping points right now.

"Even at the bottom of the table‚ if [bottom-placed] Baroka win twice, they will be up in the top eight. I still believe teams are going to be dropping points.

"I certainly don’t think they’ll be running away with it. It’s going to be a tight‚ close scenario that in itself tells you just how important the three points on Wednesday are going to be.

"Wits are the best team in the league and they stand the best chance of winning it. So, it will be a tough task for us, but we have the self-belief."