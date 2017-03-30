MONTPELLIER
Change of coach helped me in France, says Keagan Dolly
The change of coach as he arrived that might have resulted in uncertainty‚ actually helped speed the process for Keagan Dolly of breaking into the first team at Montpellier‚ the Bafana Bafana attacker has said.
Dolly returned to SA for the first time last week since his transfer in late January from Mamelodi Sundowns to Ligue 1 to earn himself a man-of-the-match award in Bafana’s 3-1 friendly win against Guinea-Bissau in Durban on Saturday.
He came off the bench in Tuesday night’s second match against Angola in East London, but could not help South Africa to more than a 0-0 draw.
Dolly’s first two months in France have gone well for the player personally‚ even though Montpellier’s fortunes have not improved since Jean-Louis Gasset replaced Frederic Hantz as coach days after the Bafana player signed.
Dolly has played seven matches — four starting and three as a substitute — out of the eight played by his club since his arrival. Montpellier won two of the games Dolly featured in‚ drew two and lost four‚ as the small club continues to hover above the relegation zone in 15th place in the 20-team league.
"It’s a very small city‚ it’s a very small team and we haven’t been doing quite well‚" Dolly said. "With the change of coaches‚ when the new coach came in, he gave everybody an opportunity to prove themselves, that helped me a lot.
"He could watch everyone at the same time. I just told myself that I’m not that old‚ but nothing’s going to be easy. It’s just the mentality," he said.
"When I went there, I told myself that I needed to work hard, forget about South Africa and just try to prove myself and represent myself well.
"And, hopefully, one day many more players from SA could go to Europe."
Hantz was sacked after reported tensions with Montpellier’s eccentric 74-year-old chairman‚ Louis Nicollin.
The coach’s inventive utilisation of Montpellier’s scant resources and attractive football had pleased their fans but Nicollin felt his team needed to be more consistent.
He appointed Gasset‚ a former France and Paris Saint-Germain assistant coach who had played his entire career as a midfielder with Montpellier.
Dolly said his experiences playing for Bafana‚ at the 2016 Rio Olympics with the SA Under-23s, and with Sundowns winning the Caf Champions League and participating at the Fifa Club World Cup in 2016 also helped to smooth his transition to Europe.
"The competition when we play international games is very high‚" he said.
"Fortunately‚ I’ve played in the Club World Cup and the Olympics and I got a taste of what it is like playing international football.
"For me, it has just been to go to Europe and try to prove to the other youngsters in the country that it is possible. And just to inspire them."
TMG Digital
