Dolly’s first two months in France have gone well for the player personally‚ even though Montpellier’s fortunes have not improved since Jean-Louis Gasset replaced Frederic Hantz as coach days after the Bafana player signed.

Dolly has played seven matches — four starting and three as a substitute — out of the eight played by his club since his arrival. Montpellier won two of the games Dolly featured in‚ drew two and lost four‚ as the small club continues to hover above the relegation zone in 15th place in the 20-team league.

"It’s a very small city‚ it’s a very small team and we haven’t been doing quite well‚" Dolly said. "With the change of coaches‚ when the new coach came in, he gave everybody an opportunity to prove themselves, that helped me a lot.

"He could watch everyone at the same time. I just told myself that I’m not that old‚ but nothing’s going to be easy. It’s just the mentality," he said.

"When I went there, I told myself that I needed to work hard, forget about South Africa and just try to prove myself and represent myself well.

"And, hopefully, one day many more players from SA could go to Europe."

Hantz was sacked after reported tensions with Montpellier’s eccentric 74-year-old chairman‚ Louis Nicollin.

The coach’s inventive utilisation of Montpellier’s scant resources and attractive football had pleased their fans but Nicollin felt his team needed to be more consistent.