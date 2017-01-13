Dolly receives offer from Montpellier above stipulated buyout
Keagan Dolly has received an offer from French football club Montpellier that comfortably surpasses the R25m amended buyout clause in the player’s contract from a European club. Dolly’s representatives are expecting a similar offer from Greek club Olympiacos on Friday.
Now it’s up to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ whose next move on whether to try to block a move to Europe for the Bafana Bafana winger will be heavily scrutinised. In the latest twist to the Sundowns’ dispute with Dolly‚ perhaps the only way Downs can keep their player at Chloorkop is because his contract states that any offer made above the buyout clause needs to be paid in a lump sum.
The Montpellier offer — which amounts to about €1.8m (R25.9m)‚ €100,000 more than the €1.7m stipulated in Dolly’s contract — on the table at the moment is in the form of a payout over the next 12 months. It is believed that the Olympiacos offer will contain a bigger initial down payment.
Dolly was taken to the Premier Soccer League’s dispute resolution chamber (DRC) by Sundowns after he received an offer of about R14m from Olympiacos — then later a little more from Montpellier — which surpassed the amount of R12m in the player’s contractual buyout clause.
Sundowns asserted that the R12m figure was a mistake, made when an initial 2014 contract‚ which stipulated a European buyout sum of R25m‚ was amended in 2015. The DRC ruled in Sundowns’ favour.
Dolly’s current contract runs until July 2019.
Sundowns’ legal and commercial head Yogesh Singh and CEO Sizwe Nzimande could not be reached for comment.
TMG Sport
Please login or register to comment.