Dolly receives offer from Montpellier above stipulated buyout

Keagan Dolly has received an offer from French football club Montpellier that comfortably surpasses the R25m amended buyout clause in the player’s contract from a European club. Dolly’s representatives are expecting a similar offer from Greek club Olympiacos on Friday.

Now it’s up to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ whose next move on whether to try to block a move to Europe for the Bafana Bafana winger will be heavily scrutinised. In the latest twist to the Sundowns’ dispute with Dolly‚ perhaps the only way Downs can keep their player at Chloorkop is because his contract states that any offer made above the buyout clause needs to be paid in a lump sum.

The Montpellier offer — which amounts to about €1.8m (R25.9m)‚ €100,000 more than the €1.7m stipulated in Dolly’s contract — on the table at the moment is in the form of a payout over the next 12 months. It is believed that the Olympiacos offer will contain a bigger initial down payment.