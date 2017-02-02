Ghana keen to shake bogey as Cameroon loom

Meanwhile, Razak Brimah will hope to keep his place in goal despite being fined $2,500 by the Ghanaian Football Association after upsetting supporters with a Facebook outburst.

Razak said he was responding to insults directed at his mother but nevertheless issued an official apology.

"I accept that as an ambassador for my country Ghana and a role model for many across the globe, I should not have reacted this way," said the 29-year-old.

Franceville was the venue for Cameroon’s penalty shoot-out win over Senegal in the last round. So while Ghana had to travel to the southeast of Gabon from Oyem, Cameroon were able to stay at their base in the nearby town of Moanda. There Hugo Broos’s side have been preparing in the knowledge they have already exceeded expectations in making it this far.

Their build-up has been slightly tarnished over a disagreement relating to bonuses, with Broos saying the country’s federation has shown the team "a lack of respect".

But the coach insisted that the issue will not be held up as an excuse if their run ends here. "We have not been happy since the start of the tournament but you have never seen that on the field," he said.

"If we lose it will not be because the money is not good, it will be because Ghana are better than us."