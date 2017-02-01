Fernandinho return to fortify City

London — Kevin De Bruyne believes Fernandinho’s return from suspension will provide the foundation for Manchester City to get their spluttering Premier League campaign back on track at West Ham on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have dropped out of the top four and trail leaders Chelsea by 12 points after winning just one of their past four league games.

Guardiola wrote off City’s titles hopes during that unexpected slump, but a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday was a much-needed tonic. De Bruyne anticipates the return of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho will be even more significant.

Fernandinho has served a four-match ban after receiving his third red card in six games in a win against Burnley on January 2.

During Fernandinho’s absence, City looked alarmingly vulnerable and were thrashed 4-0 at Everton in Guardiola’s heaviest league defeat as a manager. But the 31-year-old is expected to return to the starting line-up at the London Stadium, with De Bruyne predicting an upturn in City’s fortunes.

"We’ve missed him. De Bruyne said. "He’s been an important player throughout his time at City. He plays a pivotal role for us in midfield and helps keep everything organised, plus he’s also very good on the ball.