Liverpool seek to dispel winter woes

London — Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have played eight matches since the turn of the year and won only once — an FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle, only to fall to second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round on Saturday.

That came on the back of League Cup semifinal defeat at home to Southampton and a damaging first home league loss to Swansea City, which dealt a major blow to their title hopes.

So there could not be a more opportune time to rediscover their mojo than against Antonio Conte’s side who are eight points ahead of the chasing pack and 10 clear of Liverpool.

"We have to lift ourselves for Chelsea, that is very important. We all left the dressing room [after the Wolves defeat] feeling so disappointed because we lost again," playmaker Philippe Coutinho said. "We have another opportunity to bounce back and it is a good opportunity, a big game against Chelsea."