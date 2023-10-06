Four years later, selfless act ‘repaid’ as Am called to replace Mapimpi

Lukhanyo Am has joined the Springboks World Cup squad in France. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Toulon — The standout moment of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, if not the entire tournament, was Lukhanyo Am giving an unmarked Makazole Mapimpi a no-look pass to seal the Springboks’ first try in a final. It of course also helped break England’s back en route to a 32-12 victory.
This week that selfless act was reciprocated, but perhaps not in the way Mapimpi intended. He made the near ultimate sacrifice. His partner in tries, had been left out of the RWC squad because of a knee injury against Argentina in Buenos Aires on the eve of the team announcement.
Am’s absence from the 33-man squad at the announcement came as a shock, but Mapimpi’s unveiling at the same gathering was greeted with rapturous applause, and dancing in the isles.
Am was placed on a standby list of six players who would be called upon should the squad need to be replenished and should fitness requirements be met.
Jonsson Workwear. Image: SUPPLIED
Flyhalf Handré Pollard had already made his return to the squad as hooker Malcolm Marx’s replacement and this time it was Am’s turn to be roped in as Mapimpi suffered untimely misfortune.
What makes Mapimpi’s rotten luck harder to swallow was his resurgent form in his past few games for the Boks. He bagged the man of the match award in the Boks’ 76-0 win over Romania in Bordeaux after scoring a hat-trick. He had looked hungry, urgent, a man back on a mission.
By the time he departed the scene just short of the half-hour mark against Tonga at Stade Velodrome with a facial fracture Mapimpi had not added to his 26 Test tries in 41 games. His strike rate ranks among the best in Bok history.
Perhaps his resurgent form was due to the increased competition for places in the Bok set-up. The Boks’ hero from the last RWC had lost ground on younger wings who had become part of the Bok establishment. Kurt-Lee Arendse has taken to Test rugby like a duck to water, while Canan Moodie also put his best foot forward at the first time of asking.
On the day the squad was announced Mapimpi spoke about how proud he was to see younger wings come through and contest for a place in the Bok match-day team.
“Those young guys are always pushing to get the next jersey. There’s nothing wrong, we have to compete at the same time, we are not fighting. That helps to make the team better.
“I’m very proud of the guys that have come up. Grant [Williams], Canan [Moodie]. They are getting us to do better because they come with good energy and a fresh mindset at the same time. It is good for the team.”
At 33, Mapimpi is unlikely to play another World Cup. His dream of winning back-to-back Webb Ellis Cups is now over.
For Am, however, the dream that was momentarily on ice has now been revived. Though he can play wing it is as inside centre where Am is likely to be stationed. Jesse Kriel has played out of his socks in filling the No 13 jersey in recent matches. He is likely to, for now, remain in the inside lane in that position, while Moodie, who has played there against the All Blacks in London and two RWC matches against Romania and Tonga, will now probably be considered on the wing.
That of course remains a congested field with Cheslin Kolbe, Arendse and Williams seeing game time there.
The elongated Moodie, however, offers something different on the periphery. Bringing more power to a wider channel may be the antidote in the potential quarterfinal against France.
Mapimpi’s race may be run but the baton has been handed over while he was at full tilt.
Four years later, selfless act ‘repaid’ as Am called to replace Mapimpi
Lukhanyo Am called up for the Boks after Makazole Mapimpi injured in Tonga clash
Toulon — The standout moment of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, if not the entire tournament, was Lukhanyo Am giving an unmarked Makazole Mapimpi a no-look pass to seal the Springboks’ first try in a final. It of course also helped break England’s back en route to a 32-12 victory.
This week that selfless act was reciprocated, but perhaps not in the way Mapimpi intended. He made the near ultimate sacrifice. His partner in tries, had been left out of the RWC squad because of a knee injury against Argentina in Buenos Aires on the eve of the team announcement.
Am’s absence from the 33-man squad at the announcement came as a shock, but Mapimpi’s unveiling at the same gathering was greeted with rapturous applause, and dancing in the isles.
Am was placed on a standby list of six players who would be called upon should the squad need to be replenished and should fitness requirements be met.
Flyhalf Handré Pollard had already made his return to the squad as hooker Malcolm Marx’s replacement and this time it was Am’s turn to be roped in as Mapimpi suffered untimely misfortune.
What makes Mapimpi’s rotten luck harder to swallow was his resurgent form in his past few games for the Boks. He bagged the man of the match award in the Boks’ 76-0 win over Romania in Bordeaux after scoring a hat-trick. He had looked hungry, urgent, a man back on a mission.
By the time he departed the scene just short of the half-hour mark against Tonga at Stade Velodrome with a facial fracture Mapimpi had not added to his 26 Test tries in 41 games. His strike rate ranks among the best in Bok history.
Perhaps his resurgent form was due to the increased competition for places in the Bok set-up. The Boks’ hero from the last RWC had lost ground on younger wings who had become part of the Bok establishment. Kurt-Lee Arendse has taken to Test rugby like a duck to water, while Canan Moodie also put his best foot forward at the first time of asking.
On the day the squad was announced Mapimpi spoke about how proud he was to see younger wings come through and contest for a place in the Bok match-day team.
“Those young guys are always pushing to get the next jersey. There’s nothing wrong, we have to compete at the same time, we are not fighting. That helps to make the team better.
“I’m very proud of the guys that have come up. Grant [Williams], Canan [Moodie]. They are getting us to do better because they come with good energy and a fresh mindset at the same time. It is good for the team.”
At 33, Mapimpi is unlikely to play another World Cup. His dream of winning back-to-back Webb Ellis Cups is now over.
For Am, however, the dream that was momentarily on ice has now been revived. Though he can play wing it is as inside centre where Am is likely to be stationed. Jesse Kriel has played out of his socks in filling the No 13 jersey in recent matches. He is likely to, for now, remain in the inside lane in that position, while Moodie, who has played there against the All Blacks in London and two RWC matches against Romania and Tonga, will now probably be considered on the wing.
That of course remains a congested field with Cheslin Kolbe, Arendse and Williams seeing game time there.
The elongated Moodie, however, offers something different on the periphery. Bringing more power to a wider channel may be the antidote in the potential quarterfinal against France.
Mapimpi’s race may be run but the baton has been handed over while he was at full tilt.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Lukhanyo Am joins Boks as they resume training
Handré Pollard back for Boks but Manie Libbok hasn’t gone anywhere
Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.