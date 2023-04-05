Sport / Rugby

Former Sprinkbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh dies

McIntosh, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year

05 April 2023 - 09:10 Staff Writer
Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG.
Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG.

Former Springbok and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has died.

The SA Rugby Legends association for former Springbok and provincial players announced the news of McIntosh’s death on social media.

SA Rugby Legends tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McIntosh — a great man of rugby who gave back so much and worked tirelessly to promote the game of rugby. RIP Master. Our love and thoughts are with his wife Rhona and the McIntosh family. We are going to miss you.”

McIntosh, born in Zimbabwe, steered Natal (later the Sharks) to their famous 1990 Currie Cup final triumph against the Bulls in their centenary year. He won the Currie Cup four times.

He coached the Springboks from 1993 to 1994.

