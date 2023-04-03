GAVIN RICH: Cup exits should not distress SA sides too much

The bullion has dropped as investors weigh up its lure as a safe-haven asset against the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates, analyst says
Scenes of jubilant delegates at the DA’s jamboree show the party is more ‘nonracial’ than the ANC
The finance minister has granted the utility an exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
This was a learning year for the local teams
You can have them in two body styles; three transmissions and for the first-time in Wildtrak flavour
There’s a good chance SA’s first foray into the Heineken Champions Cup will come to an end next weekend but if that proves the case the quarterfinal exit should not be a reason for huge disappointment or for local coaches to go into mourning.
This was an exploratory year for the newcomers to the competition, and one of the big lessons that should have been internalised by the South Africans is how difficult it is to win games overseas. Which is of course the reason for my rather pessimistic view of their chances on Saturday, when the Sharks travel to play Toulouse and the Stormers head to Exeter Chiefs...
