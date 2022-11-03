All Blacks revert to strong line-up for Cardiff Test

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
New Zealand make 11 changes to squad for Wales clash after Japan gave them a run for their money last week
New Zealand made extensive changes to their line-up as they reverted to a strong selection for Saturday’s Test against Wales after fielding an experimental team last week in Japan.
The All Blacks made 11 changes on Thursday to the makeshift side that were given a mighty scare at Tokyo’s National Stadium last Saturday before beating Japan 38-31.
Aaron Smith is set to pass Dan Carter as the most capped back in All Blacks history, playing his 113th Test as he returns to the team together with a trio of Barrett brothers while Shannon Frizell is the only player retained in the pack.
New Zealand must do without lock Brodie Retallick, suspended after a red card last Saturday, and captain Sam Cane, who withdrew from the squad after suffering two small facial fractures in the same game.
Sam Whitelock takes over as skipper for Saturday’s Test in Cardiff and the clashes with Scotland on November 13 and England on November 19.
“Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge,” head coach Ian Foster said in a statement naming the team.
“We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.
“Last year the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations, but this time it will be closed. That will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players,” he added.
Reuters
New Zealand squad: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Rieko Ione, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali’i, 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock (captain), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot
Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tuou Vaa’i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Brad Weber, 22-David Havili, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown
