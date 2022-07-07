Jones pins England’s hopes on youngsters to keep Aussie series alive

Semiconductor firms provide a timely boost with South Korea’s Samsung posting its best second-quarter profit in four years
Without the powerhouse, the JSE would have provided a dismal 3%-4% annually in rand in the last decade
‘The government is doing very little to mitigate the consequences this will have for everyone living in SA,’ says Amnesty SA’s Shenilla Mohamed
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Michael Avery speaks to Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment
The move will speed up the process of procuring additional power for the grid
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
Russian warplanes strike the recaptured island after Ukrainian soldiers raise the national flag
SA canoeist is excited about competing at the World Games in Alabama
The vertiport at Seletar could serve as a global model for what the future of mobility may look like
England head to Brisbane this weekend to face a Wallabies team on the rise, knowing that a fourth straight defeat and a guaranteed series loss could be the beginning of the end for their coach.
It was on the 2016 tour of Australia that Eddie Jones put the gloss on his early success in the job as the Six Nations champions won all three matches against a team that had knocked them out of the World Cup and gone on to reach the final the previous year.
This year, Jones’s critics were roused by losses to Ireland and France to conclude the Six Nations. The rumblings grew louder after a 30-28 defeat to a 14-man Australia side in the series opener in Perth last weekend.
With his back to the wall, Jones has gambled on three rookies to fire up a backline led by dual playmakers Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell. Guy Porter, a powerful back born in England but raised in Australia, will start at outside-centre and electric outside-back Tommy Freeman will be on the left wing on Saturday.
Scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet made his debut last week as a late replacement, scoring a try, and replaces the veteran Danny Care.
“We believe this is the future of the team. We feel they’re ready,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “Porter plays with a lot of punch. He takes it to the line. He gets between defenders well. The way Australia defend, you’ve got to be able to do that. Freeman finds the ball and … Jack’s an exciting young player.
“They’re even-keeled. They get on with the job. They’ve trained really well in the time we’ve had them, and they look ready to play.”
Australia coach Dave Rennie said his team would be wary if England decide to throw the ball about as the Wallabies look to extend their 10-match winning streak at Lang Park on Saturday.
“History will say they’ll be prepared to kick a bit of ball and choke us,” he told reporters. “What we saw [last week] when they got a fair way behind on the scoreboard, they played, and finished pretty strong.”
Rennie made five changes to his starting line-up, mostly forced by injury and suspension. One that was purely tactical was the return of prop Taniela Tupou.
“He’s amazingly explosive for a big man,” said Rennie. “The scrum’s a big thing, very, very powerful. We’re excited to have him back.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jones pins England’s hopes on youngsters to keep Aussie series alive
If he fails to pull off a win, it may be the beginning of the end of his time with England
England head to Brisbane this weekend to face a Wallabies team on the rise, knowing that a fourth straight defeat and a guaranteed series loss could be the beginning of the end for their coach.
It was on the 2016 tour of Australia that Eddie Jones put the gloss on his early success in the job as the Six Nations champions won all three matches against a team that had knocked them out of the World Cup and gone on to reach the final the previous year.
This year, Jones’s critics were roused by losses to Ireland and France to conclude the Six Nations. The rumblings grew louder after a 30-28 defeat to a 14-man Australia side in the series opener in Perth last weekend.
With his back to the wall, Jones has gambled on three rookies to fire up a backline led by dual playmakers Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell. Guy Porter, a powerful back born in England but raised in Australia, will start at outside-centre and electric outside-back Tommy Freeman will be on the left wing on Saturday.
Scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet made his debut last week as a late replacement, scoring a try, and replaces the veteran Danny Care.
“We believe this is the future of the team. We feel they’re ready,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “Porter plays with a lot of punch. He takes it to the line. He gets between defenders well. The way Australia defend, you’ve got to be able to do that. Freeman finds the ball and … Jack’s an exciting young player.
“They’re even-keeled. They get on with the job. They’ve trained really well in the time we’ve had them, and they look ready to play.”
Australia coach Dave Rennie said his team would be wary if England decide to throw the ball about as the Wallabies look to extend their 10-match winning streak at Lang Park on Saturday.
“History will say they’ll be prepared to kick a bit of ball and choke us,” he told reporters. “What we saw [last week] when they got a fair way behind on the scoreboard, they played, and finished pretty strong.”
Rennie made five changes to his starting line-up, mostly forced by injury and suspension. One that was purely tactical was the return of prop Taniela Tupou.
“He’s amazingly explosive for a big man,” said Rennie. “The scrum’s a big thing, very, very powerful. We’re excited to have him back.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.