Sport / Rugby

Odendaal still with the Lions for now

The centre will head for Wasps at the end of the season

23 February 2022 - 16:06 LIAM DEL CARME
Burger Odendaal, in the centre, at a Lions training session at Johannesburg Stadium.
Burger Odendaal, in the centre, at a Lions training session at Johannesburg Stadium.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Ricardo Loubscher expects Burger Odendaal to remain part of the Lions’ set for the remainder of the season.

Odendaal will join the Wasps at the start of next season. Loubscher, the Lions’ attack and backline coach, expects the man who has led the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to remain central to their cause until his departure.

“It is my understanding that he is still part of us,” said Loubscher who is on tour with the team for Friday night’s URC clash against Leinster in Dublin. “He will be a big loss to us in terms of his leadership. When he plays well, and I said it to him before the Stormers game, it gives the whole team confidence. We will definitely miss him.

“It is a great opportunity to take his career a step further, but it will be a big loss for us.”

The 28-year-old who spent his early career with the Lions before moving to the Bulls has been back with the Johannesburg franchise since 2020.

He was contracted by the Wasps to fill the boots of Malakai Fekitoa, who will leave the team at the end of the season. Bok tight-head prop Vincent Koch will also join the team in the new season when he transfers from Saracens.

Odendaal will reunite with John Mitchell who used to coach him at the Bulls. It was on Mitchell’s recommendation that the Wasps contracted Odendaal.

The Lions are surveying their midfield options before their clash against Leinster. With Jordan Hendrickse restored to full fitness he may come under consideration for the starting team after being named on the bench in the last match against the Stormers.

In Tiaan Swanepoel, however, they have a player who can kick the ball great distances. The pair may be deployed in tandem against a team with the marauding qualities of Leinster.

“It is a talking point in our coaches’ meetings at the moment,” said Loubscher. “It is good to have Jordan back. We know what Tiaan can do. Jordan is a guy who brings an X-factor to our team, he is a good goal kicker. He has a big boot.

“It gives the team confidence to have him back. There is also Quan [Horn] who had a solid game on the weekend, he was outstanding against the Sharks. It is exciting to have a guy of his quality in the team.”

Lions still hopeful about Tshituka brothers

DRC-born players have paperwork to be sorted before Leinster clash in Dublin
Sport
1 day ago

Bok legend HO de Villiers dies at 76

The fullback, who was forced to retire early from the game due to injury, played 14 Tests for SA
Sport
1 day ago

Leinster coach braces for abrasive Lions onslaught

Irish squad consolidate lead in win over Ospreys  with the Lions in 14th position on 16-team log
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Al Ahly desperate for fans in their stadium for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Durban July’s new sponsor plans to play its part ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
We must win every game to clinch title, says Klopp
Sport / Soccer
4.
Joe Root lacks feel for captaincy, says Geoff ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Bok legend HO de Villiers dies at 76
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Etzebeth brings his baggage to Sharks

Opinion / Columnists

Sharks confirm Eben Etzebeth signing

Sport / Rugby

Silver Lake gets nod to buy stake in New Zealand Rugby

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.