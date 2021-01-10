Sport / Rugby

Bulls top Currie Cup standings to secure home semifinal

Pretoria side ensured prime place despite second-stringers losing to Pumas on Sunday

10 January 2021 - 20:16 Mark Gleeson
Dawid Kellerman of the Vodacom Blue Bulls and Etienne Taljaard of the Phakisa Pumas during the Currie Cup match between Phakisa Pumas and Vodacom Bulls at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, January 10 2021. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
Dawid Kellerman of the Vodacom Blue Bulls and Etienne Taljaard of the Phakisa Pumas during the Currie Cup match between Phakisa Pumas and Vodacom Bulls at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, January 10 2021. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES

A second-string Bulls side lost 44-14 to the Pumas on Sunday in the last of the regular season matches but still finished top of the Currie Cup standings to secure a home semifinal against the Lions.

The Bulls had made sure of top place when they beat the Lions 22-15 in Pretoria last week and played a reserve side to finish off their campaign on Sunday.

They will host the Lions again in Pretoria in the semifinal on January 23. Western Province, who had their last round-robin fixture on Saturday cancelled because of Covid-19 cases, finished second and will entertain the Sharks in the other semi in Cape Town, also on January 23.

Both semifinals were pushed back a week due to concern over Covid-19 infections.

The final is scheduled for January 30.

Reuters

