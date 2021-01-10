Bulls top Currie Cup standings to secure home semifinal

A second-string Bulls side lost 44-14 to the Pumas on Sunday in the last of the regular season matches but still finished top of the Currie Cup standings to secure a home semifinal against the Lions.

The Bulls had made sure of top place when they beat the Lions 22-15 in Pretoria last week and played a reserve side to finish off their campaign on Sunday.

They will host the Lions again in Pretoria in the semifinal on January 23. Western Province, who had their last round-robin fixture on Saturday cancelled because of Covid-19 cases, finished second and will entertain the Sharks in the other semi in Cape Town, also on January 23.

Both semifinals were pushed back a week due to concern over Covid-19 infections.

The final is scheduled for January 30.

Reuters