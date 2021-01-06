Sport / Rugby

covid-19

Sharks-Western Province Currie Cup fixture abandoned

Decision taken to cancel Saturday's match at Newlands after a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Sharks camp

06 January 2021 - 15:05 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: THOMAS SERER/UNSPLASH
Picture: THOMAS SERER/UNSPLASH

Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of the potentially explosive Currie Cup clash between Western province and the Sharks scheduled for Newlands Stadium on Saturday.

SA Rugby confirmed in a statement on Wednesday morning that the decision was taken after a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Sharks camp and that the match has been declared a draw with the two teams receiving two log points.

The other two Currie Cup matches for this weekend between Griquas and the Cheetahs in Kimberley on Saturday and between the Pumas and the Bulls in Nelspruit on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

The cancellation of the match means Western Province will finish the pool stages of the competition with 37 points while the Sharks will move up to third place on 35 points.

They will have to wait for the conclusion the Gauteng derby between the Bulls and Lions in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon and for the final two round-robin games of the weekend to know their semifinals opponents and where those matches will be hosted.

TimesLIVE

Australia appoints Zimbabwe-born Andy Marinos as rugby chief

Former Wales international inherits an administration in financial and reputational crisis
Sport
2 weeks ago

SA Rugby boss ordered to pay Stellenbosch University R37m

Arbitration award against Jurie Roux in relation to unauthorised expenditure throws into question his appointment by rugby’s world governing body
Sport
1 week ago

Rainbow Cup exclusion a heavy blow, says Cheetahs coach

Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers will join the 12 Europe-based PRO14 teams from next April in an expanded competition
Sport
1 week ago

Former Bok wing Dyantyi’s four-year ban confirmed

Player tested positive for three banned substances
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 after ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Curbing shoe tech might stamp out innovation, ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Spanish F1 Grand Prix gets the green light
Sport
5.
Australia’s David Warner ruled out of second Test ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Lions overpower Sharks in error-strewn Currie Cup clash

Sport / Rugby

Unbeaten Malmoos gets the nod in equine Currie Cup clash

Sport / Other Sport

Boks pooled with Ireland, Scotland for 2023 World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.