Jake White wants young Bulls to learn from Morné Steyn

Bulls director of coaching Jake White has challenged the younger players in the Loftus dressing room to learn as much and as quickly as possible from veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn.

The 36-year-old former Springbok pivot Steyn rolled back the years with a near flawless display with ball in hand and with the boot during the Bulls’ 39-6 thrashing of the Sharks last weekend.

His highly impressive performance has revived talks of whether he still has a role to play for the Springboks in which Handrè Pollard and Elton Jantjies have established themselves.

“I watched him play for Stade Français in Paris when I was coaching Montpellier and he was still winning games there‚” White said of Steyn‚ who had a hand in three of the five tries the Bulls scored against the Stormers.

“He was winning Man of the Match awards. When he was there Stade Français won the league and he was one of the most important players for them as well. He is one of the older guys. Duane [Vermeulen] is also one of the older guys as well as Trevor [Nyakane].

“They are the good role models. Their performances on the pitch make it so much easier for the coaching staff and it also makes the juniors to want to play like them. If they play like that‚ it rubs off on the junior players.”

White was also full of praise for outside centre Stedman Gans who earned the Man of the Match award after sparkling with a brace of tries against the Stormers.

“The one thing I have also enjoyed is that combinations have been growing. Gans and Kurt-Lee [Arendse] can both play wing and the one thing I have enjoyed is moving them into the midfield where they can get their hands on the ball.

“Let’s not forget that Gans has played against Lukhanyo Am whom I rate as the best outside centre in SA and probably in the world.

“In a space of a month‚ he has played against Lukhanyo Am twice. There is no doubt that when he comes off the field having played against Lukhanyo‚ he takes that confidence with him. It is wonderful to see those two guys combining very well.”