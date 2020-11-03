Sport / Rugby

Jake White wants young Bulls to learn from Morné Steyn

Former Bok pivot produced a near flawless display in thrashing of the Sharks

03 November 2020 - 16:16 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Morne Steyn of the Vodacom Bulls in action during the SuperHero Sunday match between Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions at FNB Stadium on January 19 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Morne Steyn of the Vodacom Bulls in action during the SuperHero Sunday match between Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions at FNB Stadium on January 19 2020 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER

Bulls director of coaching Jake White has challenged the younger players in the Loftus dressing room to learn as much and as quickly as possible from veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn.

The 36-year-old former Springbok pivot Steyn rolled back the years with a near flawless display with ball in hand and with the boot during the Bulls’ 39-6 thrashing of the Sharks last weekend.

His highly impressive performance has revived talks of whether he still has a role to play for the Springboks in which Handrè Pollard and Elton Jantjies have established themselves.

“I watched him play for Stade Français in Paris when I was coaching Montpellier and he was still winning games there‚” White said of Steyn‚ who had a hand in three of the five tries the Bulls scored against the Stormers.

“He was winning Man of the Match awards. When he was there Stade Français won the league and he was one of the most important players for them as well. He is one of the older guys. Duane [Vermeulen] is also one of the older guys as well as Trevor [Nyakane].

“They are the good role models. Their performances on the pitch make it so much easier for the coaching staff and it also makes the juniors to want to play like them. If they play like that‚ it rubs off on the junior players.”

White was also full of praise for outside centre Stedman Gans who earned the Man of the Match award after sparkling with a brace of tries against the Stormers.

“The one thing I have also enjoyed is that combinations have been growing. Gans and Kurt-Lee [Arendse] can both play wing and the one thing I have enjoyed is moving them into the midfield where they can get their hands on the ball.

“Let’s not forget that Gans has played against Lukhanyo Am whom I rate as the best outside centre in SA and probably in the world.

“In a space of a month‚ he has played against Lukhanyo Am twice. There is no doubt that when he comes off the field having played against Lukhanyo‚ he takes that confidence with him. It is wonderful to see those two guys combining very well.”

Jake White heaps praise on his Bulls for dominant display

Stormers saved by Pretoria thunderstorm as match referee suspends proceedings in the 64th minute for safety reasons
Sport
1 day ago

Recalling the Boks in all their World Cup glory

One year after winning the title, loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit is still coming to terms with their crowning
Sport
1 day ago

Wallabies prop Slipper gears up for 100th Test cap

To play 100 games for Australia is an honour, says James Slipper
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion feature: Managing ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Zinedine Zidane wants Madrid to treat Inter clash ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
NZ putting foot down for Tri-Nations title
Sport / Rugby
4.
New signings impress Arsenal manager
Sport / Soccer
5.
Man United great Bobby Charlton diagnosed with ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Jake White heaps praise on his Bulls for dominant display

Sport / Rugby

Fourie du Preez’s input at Bulls ‘priceless’

Sport / Rugby

Sharks nursing bruises and question marks after Bulls clash

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.