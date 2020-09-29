Bulls prop Gqoboka raring to get back in the game

Springbok and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka says he is about two weeks from full recovery from a heel injury that saw him miss his team’s impressive Super Fan win over the Sharks last weekend.

The injury also saw Gqoboka miss out on the possibility of being selected for the Green vs Gold squads for the Springbok Showdown exhibition match at Newlands Stadium on Saturday.

“I need at least two more weeks to full recovery‚” he said. “It was an achilles injury but it was not that serious‚ I am recovering very well. I am excited to be back on the training field and at least running and training with the team and I hope to be 100% fit in a week or two.”

Though he was not part of the action at the weekend when the Bulls defeated the Sharks at Loftus‚ Gqoboka followed the proceedings closely and was impressed by how his teammates accounted for themselves.

“They played so well‚ followed instructions and went through the details to a tee and it was really exciting to see them expressing themselves without fear. I couldn’t believe it was the first game after six months without playing competitive rugby and they did so well. I am really excited and hoping to be back soon and contribute to what I am hoping will be a great season.”

The win over the Sharks by the Bulls was the first outing for Jake White as director of rugby at Loftus and Gqoboka said the former Springbok coach has a buy-in from all the players.

“If you look at Jake White’s history and how his teams play‚ they are always strong on the set-piece. They have a nice balance between that‚ being able to play wide‚ be creative‚ he’s got an amazing structure and he’s got a buy-in from us.

“He gives us freedom as well to express ourselves, but within a structure. It’s really great to work with a coach with that much experience. He has coached all over the world and we are fortunate to have him in the system‚” he said adding the competition for places is fierce.

“Competition is good for everyone. It keeps everyone on their toes because you know that the next guy is just as good. The good thing about us is that there are no egos in our team. We just work hard, and we try not to focus on things that we can’t control. Jake makes the decision of who plays and who doesn’t play‚ so we just make sure we work hard.”