GAVIN RICH: Jake White is back, the Bulls are back, and SA cheers

Professional rugby is now officially back in SA and none of the stakeholders in the sport should have any complaints about how the restart, which took the form of Super Fan Saturday at Loftus, went off after the more than six-month hiatus.

The political issues that were a hot debating point a few weeks back were handled well by SA Rugby, with a broad range of concerns related to prejudice in all its forms covered in the credo read out on SuperSport before each game. The antiracism message was spelt out in unambiguous fashion by the wording painted onto the playing field.