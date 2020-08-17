Sport / Rugby

Hurricanes coach tips youngest Barrett for All Blacks fullback slot

17 August 2020 - 16:48 Greg Stutchbury
Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes passes the ball during the round 9 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and the Chiefs at Sky Stadium on August 08, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: MASANORI UDAGAWA/GETTY IMAGES
Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes passes the ball during the round 9 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and the Chiefs at Sky Stadium on August 08, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: MASANORI UDAGAWA/GETTY IMAGES

Wellington — Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has not been in doubt all season, but after Super Rugby Aotearoa ended at the weekend he was certain that Jordie Barrett would be the starting fullback for the All Blacks under new coach Ian Foster.

Barrett missed the Hurricanes’ first two games of the domestic season with a shoulder injury that was bad enough that surgery was considered. The 23-year-old returned for the third match and pundits, coaches and teammates credited him for helping spark the side’s resurgence as they won their next five games.

“I think the No 15 jersey is pretty much sewn up as I see it,” Holland said on Monday when asked about Barrett’s form, continuing a theme all season when he described him “streets ahead” of other challengers for the position.

Foster, who succeeded Steve Hansen in 2019 after the past eight years as his assistant, is scheduled to name his first All Blacks squad later in August.

While Barrett made the All Blacks in 2017, some of his decision making, particularly under pressure, was criticised. In 2020, however, he has eliminated the more risky options while he sought to impose himself more and stepped up his defensive physicality.

His biggest challengers for the All Blacks’ fullback position are likely to come from older brother Beauden, who is normally a flyhalf but has mostly been playing fullback for the Blues; the Chiefs’ Damian McKenzie; and the Crusaders’ Will Jordan.

The uncapped Jordan made arguably the biggest move in Super Rugby Aotearoa, where he impressed at fullback and on the wing and was the top try scorer, made the most running metres, beat the most defenders and had the fourth most ball carries.

Both Jordan and the younger Barrett are likely to be named in the “South” squad on Tuesday for the North-South clash on August 29, which should be a pointer to Foster’s thinking for later in 2020.

Reuters

GAVIN RICH: Myriad obstacles face SA Rugby ahead of Rugby Championship

Unprepared Boks need to play in the competition regardless of the potential drawbacks
Opinion
1 day ago

Aussies’ Super-Eight rugby plan faces uncertainty

Rugby Australia is hoping to bring teams from SA, New Zealand and South America, but the pandemic will be a determining factor
Sport
5 days ago

Currie Cup likely to regain some of its lost popularity

Playing the Currie Cup as a double round with eight combatants‚ and with Springbok participation‚ will lend it long-lost integrity
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP
Sport / Other Sport
2.
‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Will Messi stay or will he go now?
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fired cricket boss vows to fight back
Sport / Cricket
5.
MS Dhoni calls it a day amid high praise
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sky New Zealand ‘prefers’ trans-Tasman rugby competition

Sport / Rugby

Duane Vermeulen to lead the Bulls

Sport / Rugby

Rugby Australia touts ‘Super Eight’ event with two teams from SA

Sport / Rugby

SA Rugby gets green light for return to play

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.