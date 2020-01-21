Sport / Rugby

Brink injury puts spotlight on Alberts clearance

21 January 2020 - 16:48 Liam Del Carme
Willem Alberts of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B match between South Africa and United States of America at The Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on October 07, 2015 in London, England. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The medical all-clear for Springbok flank Willem Alberts is not a matter of extreme urgency for the Lions now that Cyle Brink has been ruled out of Super Rugby with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Brink‚ beset by injury in recent seasons‚ ran out as a substitute for the Lions in their Super Hero Sunday clash against the Bulls in Soweto last weekend.

He is likely to miss the entire Super Rugby campaign, but the injury may confine him to the sidelines for the whole season.

This is another cruel blow for Brink who suffered a devastating knee injury on the eve of a potential debut for the Springboks in Durban in 2018.

It kept him out for the start of 2019's Super Rugby competition, and he wasn’t back for long before breaking his wrist. He was confined to the sidelines before making his return in August in the Currie Cup.

Alberts‚ who is attempting to get medical clearance that would conclude his move from Stade Francais‚ will be a like for like gainline-busting replacement for Brink.

But there may be other loose ends for him to tie up before completely breaking from the French club.

Brink was not the only Lions’ player to do himself a mischief last weekend.

Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie was concussed in a friendly against the Bulls XV in Pretoria last Friday.

He will be in a race against time to be declared fit before the Lions fly to South America to play the Jaguares on February 1.

Flank Roelof Smit has a calf contusion, and is also in a race against time‚ Franck Horn also has a contusion‚ while Darrien Landsberg is still displaying concussion symptoms.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Lions though.

Returning from injury in the next week or so are Hacjivah Dayimani (ankle) and Ruan Vermaak (injury).

Tyrone Green and Louritz van der Schyff have already returned from their knocks.

