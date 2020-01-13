Sport / Rugby

World Cup winning assistant coach Proudfoot, Amor join England

13 January 2020 - 19:22 Rohith Nair
Matt Proudfoot. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Matt Proudfoot. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

London — England head coach Eddie Jones has appointed Matt Proudfoot and Simon Amor as his new assistant coaches ahead of the 2020 Six Nations tournament, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Proudfoot, a former Scotland international who helped SA win the World Cup in 2019 before his contract as assistant coach ended, will replace Steve Borthwick as England’s forwards coach, with the latter becoming the skills coach.

Amor, who was head coach of the England men’s sevens and the Great Britain sevens which won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, comes in as attack coach.

“The Guinness Six Nations 2020 is a fresh start for the team so that is how we have approached our coaching staff,” Jones said. “With Neal Hatley moving to Bath we felt we needed to regenerate the forwards coaching area.

“Matt Proudfoot has had an outstanding coaching career to date culminating in being a World Cup winning coach with SA. He brings great technical expertise and knowledge having coached in SA and Japan and having played in Scotland and SA.

“We feel he can take the forwards to another level and build on the great work Neal and Steve have done over the past four years.”

Jones also said he had been looking to recruit Amor after he impressed him with his “rugby intellect” at pre-World Cup training camps.

England begin their Six Nations campaign on February 2 when they take on France in Paris.

Reuters

