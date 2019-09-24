Sport / Rugby

Samoa exploit Russian fatigue to secure bonus-point win

Pacific islanders score six tries in their opening Pool A game

24 September 2019 - 17:34 Greg Stutchbury
Samoa's lock Kane Le'aupepe jumps for the ball in a line out during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Russia and Samoa at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya on September 24, 2019. Picture: AFP/WILLIAM WEST
Samoa's lock Kane Le'aupepe jumps for the ball in a line out during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Russia and Samoa at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya on September 24, 2019. Picture: AFP/WILLIAM WEST

Samoa survived being reduced to 13 men for almost 10 minutes in the first half and struggled to overcome a limited and exhausted Russia team to open their Pool A campaign with a bonus-point 34-9 victory at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Tuesday.

The Pacific islanders scored six tries but did themselves no favours in a scrappy game in which Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu’u were shown yellow cards for high tackles within two minutes of each other, while Russia’s Kirill Gotovtsev was sin-binned for a similar offence.

Gotovtsev’s tackle on Afaesetiti Amosa while he was scoring Samoa’s second try resulted in a serious knee injury to the No 8. Matu’u  failed a head injury assessment and could miss the September 30 clash with Scotland in Kobe.

Ed Fidow (two), Lee-lo and Alapati Leiua also crossed for tries as Russia, who fielded the same team last Friday in the tournament opener against Japan, wilted in the second half, but they now have nine days off until they meet Ireland in Kobe.

Reuters

