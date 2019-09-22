Sport / Rugby

England claim bonus point win over Tonga

22 September 2019 - 17:44 Peter Rutherford
Owen Farrell of England looks on during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group C game between England and Tonga at Sapporo Dome on September 22, 2019 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
Sapporo — England got their World Cup campaign off to a scrappy start in Sapporo on Sunday with a 35-3 Pool C victory over Tonga as Manu Tuilagi scored two tries while skipper Owen Farrell added 15 points with the boot.

Four years on from their first-round exit on home soil, England were keen to put on a commanding, clinical performance against the Pacific islanders, particularly after the All Blacks had thrashed them 92-7 in a recent World Cup warm-up.

But the Tongans, led by big-hitting loose forwards Sione Kalamafoni and Zane Kapeli, proved difficult to break down at the Sapporo Dome and it was only rampaging centre Tuilagi’s tries that gave England an 18-3 advantage at halftime.

With a combination of basic errors and ill-discipline robbing England of momentum, they had to wait until the 56th minute for their third try as hooker Jamie George went over off the back of a driving maul.

England somehow failed to claim their fourth try when Henry Slade did not connect with Elliot Daly, with the line at their mercy, but replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie claimed the bonus-point try after being sent clear by Jonathan Joseph.  

All Blacks hand Springboks their first defeat of the Rugby World Cup

A 17-point burst in less than 10 minutes in the first half set New Zealand on course for victory over South Africa in their much anticipated Rugby ...
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Better than déjà vu, it’s the World Cup again

Every World Cup has its own character and this one will be no different, yet unique, like all the others
Rugby fever sweeps through Japan as World Cup starts

Many fans say they are excited to see the blockbuster clash between New Zealand and SA on Saturday
