England claim bonus point win over Tonga

Sapporo — England got their World Cup campaign off to a scrappy start in Sapporo on Sunday with a 35-3 Pool C victory over Tonga as Manu Tuilagi scored two tries while skipper Owen Farrell added 15 points with the boot.

Four years on from their first-round exit on home soil, England were keen to put on a commanding, clinical performance against the Pacific islanders, particularly after the All Blacks had thrashed them 92-7 in a recent World Cup warm-up.

But the Tongans, led by big-hitting loose forwards Sione Kalamafoni and Zane Kapeli, proved difficult to break down at the Sapporo Dome and it was only rampaging centre Tuilagi’s tries that gave England an 18-3 advantage at halftime.

With a combination of basic errors and ill-discipline robbing England of momentum, they had to wait until the 56th minute for their third try as hooker Jamie George went over off the back of a driving maul.

England somehow failed to claim their fourth try when Henry Slade did not connect with Elliot Daly, with the line at their mercy, but replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie claimed the bonus-point try after being sent clear by Jonathan Joseph.

