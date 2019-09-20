Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Better than déjà vu, it’s the World Cup again Every World Cup has its own character and this one will be no different, yet unique, like all the others BL PREMIUM

And so, the Rugby World Cup is upon us.

A time of monsters, mauls, madness, mayhem and mystery. A time for heroes, when the mettle of men is tested, when cool heads are needed to rule hot, reckless hearts and battered bodies. It is the best of times and it can be the worst.