Sonny Bill rested for Rugby Championship clash against Australia

Wellington — All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has decided to rest inside centre Sonny Bill Williams for the final Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Perth next week, while recalling fit-again lock Scott Barrett in his squad for the Bledisloe Cup matches.

The August 10 match at Perth Stadium doubles as the first leg of the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested between Australia and New Zealand.

Williams will head back to play provincial rugby with Counties Manukau for the next two weekends before returning to the All Blacks squad for the second Bledisloe match in Auckland on August 17, New Zealand Rugby said on Wednesday.

Barrett returns after being sidelined for a month with a broken finger, replacing stalwart Brodie Retallick, who dislocated his shoulder in the 16-16 draw against SA in Wellington last Saturday.

Hansen has trimmed his squad for the two Wallabies matches, cutting Asafo Aumua, Josh Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Karl Tu’inukuafe and Shannon Frizell. Those players are now unlikely to be picked for the World Cup unless there are injuries.

Frizell’s omission, after he started in the 16-16 draw against SA, means Vaea Fifita remains in the race to be the starting blindside flanker in the absence of Liam Squire.

Rookie loose forward Luke Jacobson has retained his place in the world champions’ squad after his Test debut off the bench in the opening Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Buenos Aires earlier in July.

Australia, who defeated Argentina 16-10 in Brisbane last week, meet the All Blacks in Western Australia state capital Perth for the first time.

“The Bledisloe Cup is the second most important trophy for us, after the Rugby World Cup, and we’re really looking forward to the next two Tests coming up,” Hansen said.

“Two weeks together will give us solid preparation towards growing our game understanding and getting our execution honed, so that’s exciting.”

The defending champion All Blacks are second in the Rugby Championship standings behind SA ahead of the final round. Victory in Perth will see the All Blacks retain the trophy, should the Springboks lose their final match away to Argentina.

