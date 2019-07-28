Sport / Rugby

Springboks prove difficult to break down ahead of World Cup

28 July 2019 - 19:28 Greg Stutchbury
Herschel Jantjies of the Springboks scores during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, July 27 2019. Picture: MARK TANTRUM/GETTY IMAGES
Herschel Jantjies of the Springboks scores during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, July 27 2019. Picture: MARK TANTRUM/GETTY IMAGES

Wellington — Rassie Erasmus will take positives from Saturday’s 16-16 draw with the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship but the Springboks coach thinks the result will be irrelevant when the teams next meet in the Rugby World Cup on September 21.

A last-gasp try from Herschel Jantjies allowed the Springboks to remain top of the southern hemisphere championship on seven points, one ahead of the All Blacks, with one match left for all four sides.

SA travel to Salta to face the Pumas on August 10 before facing Argentina again in Pretoria and then a clash with World Cup hosts Japan on September 6. That is all preparation for the Pool B opener against the world champion All Blacks in Yokohama — a match that is likely to have a significant impact on the playoff pathways for both sides.

The winner of Pool B will face the runners-up of Pool A, which includes Ireland and Scotland, in the quarterfinals.

Erasmus admitted the Springboks were “lucky” to leave Wellington with a draw but felt it might provide his side with a little more self-belief ahead of their World Cup opener.

“When the World Cup comes this game will be irrelevant,” he said. “When you go over there it will be different, a neutral ground and different conditions.

“But we certainly take a lot of positives out of this. They are the world’s No 1 team, they are the benchmark and that’s where we want to be.”

The Springboks are ranked fifth in the world and have lacked consistency in recent years, but against their traditional rivals they have proved mighty difficult to beat. In their first three encounters after the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand beat the Springboks 41-13, 57-15 and then by a record 57-0 at North Harbour Stadium in 2017.

That humiliation proved to be a turning point. The next four matches have been decided by no more than two points and the Springboks ambushed the All Blacks in 2018 in Wellington with a 36-34 victory.

On Saturday, the Springboks were more controlled than the All Blacks in the first half, but then had to rely on scrambling defence in the second to stay in touch with the world champions.

They never really threatened the All Blacks try line until the very end of the match, though, and their big ball-running forwards found it difficult to carve out too much territory in the face of a tight defence.

“That is the nature of Test rugby,” Erasmus added. “I guess that’s the way of playoff rugby, things are tight.

“We are not trying to do things too clever [and] we did look a little one-dimensional on attack. But we are building nicely towards the World Cup.”

Reuters

Western Province have backs to wall after defeat by Lions

Lions claw they back to punish Province who lose their way in second half
Sport
6 hours ago

All Blacks vs Springboks: old foes ready to battle again

New Zealand's strongest line-up take on the full-strength Boks
Sport
3 days ago

Rassie shakes up squad for huge clash against All Blacks

Bok coach makes 12 changes for Wellington match, with Duane Vermeulen to lead the squad
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Boks clash is no World Cup preview, says All Blacks coach

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks defence denies Pumas historic result

Sport / Rugby

Why Francois Louw says Bok newcomer Herschel Jantjies looks the part

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Only Martians would bet on high-flying Boks beating Kiwis

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.