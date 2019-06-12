Cape Town — New Zealander Warren Gatland‚ the longest-serving coach in international rugby‚ will lead the British & Irish Lions to SA in 2021‚ the organisation confirmed on Wednesday.

Gatland‚ who will be 57 when the Lions tour in June-July 2021‚ will lead Wales to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan before stepping down after 11 years in charge of the Dragons.

His appointment will certainly focus Springbok minds‚ as he is one of the most decorated coaches in the game with a stellar track record‚ especially against the Boks recently.

Until 1999 Wales had only beaten the Boks once in 13 attempts. More recently they have won five of the last six contests between the sides under Gatland.

It took him six years and nine attempts for his Welsh side to secure a win over the Boks‚ but since 2014 Wales have dominated the clashes.

This will be the third time Gatland leads the Lions as head coach‚ having successfully guided the team to a 2-1 series win over Australia in 2013 and an epic 1-1 drawn series against the All Blacks in 2017.

The former hooker was assistant coach to Ian McGeechan when the Lions last toured SA in 2009.