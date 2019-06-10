Hurricanes coach John Plumtree believes the preponderance of black talent in this country will make SA teams increasingly difficult to beat.

Plumtree, who helped engineer away wins over the Sharks and the Lions, can speak with authority as an erstwhile coach of the former.

“It is still the same for me. It is never easy to win here‚” said Plumtree after his side downed the Lions 37-17 at Ellis Park at the weekend.

“There is still so much talent here. It is good to see so many young players in this country. Last week I saw some good young players that have developed. The talent train in this country will never stop.

“I know it is a struggle to keep players in the country and that is similar to New Zealand rugby, but we back our talent‚ we back our development‚ we back our schools and our clubs and everyone bringing through this talent.

“That won’t change in this country and it’s going to get better because of the black players in this country are getting better and better. It is going to be a scary proposition if it keeps happening like this in South African rugby as long as it is well organised and the coaching is good this is always going to be a hard place to win.”

It was not the only hot topic the coach was required to negotiate. The former Sharks coach was asked about the selection saga in Durban involving coach Robert du Preez’s preference of son Robert over Curwin Bosch at flyhalf.

Coach Du Preez copped more flak this week after he dropped Aphelele Fassi‚ moved the inform Bosch to fullback‚ while restoring his down-on-confidence son Robert at pivot for their clash against the Jaguares. The Sharks lost the match 34-7 in Buenos Aires.

“I don’t know about those things but Curwin Bosch and Robert du Preez are both good players. “It is nice to have that type of selection problems‚” said Plumtree.

“Curwin is an outstanding talent and is going to play many Test matches for SA. There are one or two areas in his game he’ll need to tidy up but he’s an outstanding player.”

Plumtree sounded less assured when asked why his own star flyhalf Beauden Barrett disappeared from the announced team sheet for the Lions clash without any pre-match explanation.

“There were some forced changes with players having to fly in‚” he said. “And then Beauden was sick‚ so he couldn’t make it. I didn’t change the team like the Lions did and the Chiefs if that is what you are trying to say. It was all legitimate changes Beaudie is at home waiting for us to get back.”