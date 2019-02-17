Maties and Tuks in clash of the giants at Varsity Cup

Four-time and reigning Varsity Cup champions Maties tackle former three-time champions Tuks at the Tuks Stadium on Monday (kickoff 7pm).

The two most successful teams in the competition are unbeaten after two rounds and have collected nine log points apiece from a possible 10.

The men from Stellenbosch sit atop the nine-team table courtesy of a superior points difference to that of their Pretoria counterparts.

Tuks did not have a great season in 2018 as the defending champions and missed out on making the semifinals, while Maties did not lose a game (eight wins, two draws) and went all the way to zap a trophy drought dating back to 2010.

Whether a fifth title is in the offing for the Maroon Machine is still too early to tell.

The Winelands outfit kicked off their defence with a 33-17 victory over gutsy Wits before crushing arch-rivals and former two-time champs UCT 66-5 in their backyard.

Inside centre Cornel Smit dotted down four of his side’s 10 tries while No8 Stefan Streicher crossed the whitewash for a seven-point touchdown (teams producing an unbroken move from inside their own half and for a try earn seven points and nine if the conversion is successful).