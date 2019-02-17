No excuses from Stormers coach after heavy defeat to raging Bulls

Battered and bruised Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has refused to attribute his side’s heavy 40-3 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday to the turmoil playing out off the field at Western Province Rugby.

The union has been mired in controversy over the deployment of assistant coach Paul Treu at the union, but Fleck said he will not use it as an excuse for their poor performance in the Super Rugby opener.

The visitors produced one of their worst performances in the competition and failed to score a try.

“I am going to say no to that because we are a tight-knit group and we are not going to worry about what is happening off the field‚” he said. “It was an off day, but we will pick up the pieces and go back to work on Monday because the season is still long. We have to look after ourselves and focus on what we have to do.

“Looking back at the game‚ it was a clinical performance by the Bulls and not so much from us because we made a lot of mistakes. This result is not going to keep us down.

“We had an excellent pre-season and came into this match with confidence and the intention to win. It is a setback but we are going to have to pick ourselves up. Many teams have lost their first games but picked up the pieces and did well.”

The match was delayed for about 20 minutes after the Stormers were held up in heavy traffic on their way to Loftus and Fleck also did not want to use that as an excuse.

“That will be an excuse‚” he said. “The reality is that we did not deliver as we hoped and won’t look for excuses outside of the field. We have to congratulate the Bulls for a good performance and we will have to pick up the pieces from here‚” he said‚ adding that the loss of captain Siya Kolisi after 26 minutes due to injury was a huge blow.