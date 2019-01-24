But it is the exciting potential of the likes of Impi Visser (two tournaments)‚ Selvyn Davids (seven) and Dewald Human (six) that has Snyman optimistic.

“The SA Rugby Sevens Academy has produced some real talent in recent years‚” said the skipper.

“We have lost the likes of Rosko Specman‚ Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba from the 2018 team and still have a couple of injured players back home‚ but all the right ingredients are in this year’s group to make it successful again.

“The old hands know what is needed and the young ones will bring it on. The fact that we had a slower start was a good thing as this time around we will pick up speed and gather momentum as we train and play together more and more.

“In previous years‚ we had fast starts and had to hold on towards the end of the season. This time it looks to be the other way around‚” predicted the experienced captain.

Snyman missed 2018’s trip to New Zealand due to injury and will play in Hamilton for the first time.

The various team captains visited Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia‚ the official residence and reception centre of the Maori King‚ on Wednesday, and to Snyman it was another special memory in his stellar career.

“It was special to share this with the captains today‚ no doubt‚” Snyman said.

“It is also wonderful to play in the tournament this weekend where Kyle Brown will equal Frankie Horne’s record of 68 World Series tournaments and great to have Chris Dry back as well‚ after more than a year on the sidelines.