HAMILTON SEVENS
Blitzboks ready to chase HSBC World Sevens title
Blitzbok captain Philip Snyman believes the team’s mediocre start to the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series campaign is behind them and they are ready to show the form that won the title for the past two seasons.
The Blitzboks have a new look squad this season due to injuries and players moving on to fifteens‚ but there is a still a strong experienced core.
After two rounds of the 10-legged series the Blitzboks are fifth‚ eight points behind log leaders the US. They desperately need to rediscover the form that has yielded back-to-back World Series titles to rekindle their chase for a third title in a row.
Snyman is one of the most experienced campaigners having been part of all the Blitzboks World Series winning teams in 2009‚ 2017 and 2018.
He has played 56 tournaments and with Kyle Brown (67 tournaments)‚ Chris Dry (64 tournaments) and Branco du Preez (63 tournaments) are the backbone of the evolving team.
But it is the exciting potential of the likes of Impi Visser (two tournaments)‚ Selvyn Davids (seven) and Dewald Human (six) that has Snyman optimistic.
“The SA Rugby Sevens Academy has produced some real talent in recent years‚” said the skipper.
“We have lost the likes of Rosko Specman‚ Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba from the 2018 team and still have a couple of injured players back home‚ but all the right ingredients are in this year’s group to make it successful again.
“The old hands know what is needed and the young ones will bring it on. The fact that we had a slower start was a good thing as this time around we will pick up speed and gather momentum as we train and play together more and more.
“In previous years‚ we had fast starts and had to hold on towards the end of the season. This time it looks to be the other way around‚” predicted the experienced captain.
Snyman missed 2018’s trip to New Zealand due to injury and will play in Hamilton for the first time.
The various team captains visited Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia‚ the official residence and reception centre of the Maori King‚ on Wednesday, and to Snyman it was another special memory in his stellar career.
“It was special to share this with the captains today‚ no doubt‚” Snyman said.
“It is also wonderful to play in the tournament this weekend where Kyle Brown will equal Frankie Horne’s record of 68 World Series tournaments and great to have Chris Dry back as well‚ after more than a year on the sidelines.