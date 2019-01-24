Sport / Rugby

HAMILTON SEVENS

Blitzboks ready to chase HSBC World Sevens title

24 January 2019 - 05:04 Craig Ray
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Blitzbok captain Philip Snyman believes the team’s mediocre start to the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series campaign is behind them and they are ready to show the form that won the title for the past two seasons.

The Blitzboks have a new look squad this season due to injuries and players moving on to fifteens‚ but there is a still a strong experienced core.

After two rounds of the 10-legged series the Blitzboks are fifth‚ eight points behind log leaders the US. They desperately need to rediscover the form that has yielded back-to-back World Series titles to rekindle their chase for a third title in a row.

Snyman is one of the most experienced campaigners having been part of all the Blitzboks World Series winning teams in 2009‚ 2017 and 2018.

He has played 56 tournaments and with Kyle Brown (67 tournaments)‚ Chris Dry (64 tournaments) and Branco du Preez (63 tournaments) are the backbone of the evolving team.

But it is the exciting potential of the likes of Impi Visser (two tournaments)‚ Selvyn Davids (seven) and Dewald Human (six) that has Snyman optimistic.

“The SA Rugby Sevens Academy has produced some real talent in recent years‚” said the skipper.

“We have lost the likes of Rosko Specman‚ Dylan Sage and Tim Agaba from the 2018 team and still have a couple of injured players back home‚ but all the right ingredients are in this year’s group to make it successful again.

“The old hands know what is needed and the young ones will bring it on. The fact that we had a slower start was a good thing as this time around we will pick up speed and gather momentum as we train and play together more and more.

“In previous years‚ we had fast starts and had to hold on towards the end of the season. This time it looks to be the other way around‚” predicted the experienced captain.

Snyman missed 2018’s trip to New Zealand due to injury and will play in Hamilton for the first time.

The various team captains visited Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia‚ the official residence and reception centre of the Maori King‚ on Wednesday, and to Snyman it was another special memory in his stellar career.

“It was special to share this with the captains today‚ no doubt‚” Snyman said.

“It is also wonderful to play in the tournament this weekend where Kyle Brown will equal Frankie Horne’s record of 68 World Series tournaments and great to have Chris Dry back as well‚ after more than a year on the sidelines.

 

Blitzboks tackle ‘no-excuses’ tour

Blitzboks rise above punishing travel schedule to reach the third leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series
Sport
1 day ago

Blitzboks aim for semifinals with an eye on Olympic qualification

The race is still wide open‚ and while winning the title is a priority‚ the main objective this season is to finish in the top four to secure Olympic ...
Sport
2 days ago

Blitzbok winger Rosko Specman ready for Super Rugby action

While a start is unlikely, Bulls coach Pote Human will definitely turn to the sevens star from the bench
Sport
6 days ago

Blitzboks hit by more injuries

Justin Geduld and Muller du Plessis might miss January’s Hamilton leg of the World Sevens Series
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed may be in hot water
Sport / Cricket
2.
Serena Williams crashes out of Australian Open
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama slams Downs ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Highlands snub R10m offer from rival club to buy ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Karolina Pliskova wins the ‘head’ game against ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Blitzboks tackle ‘no-excuses’ tour
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks aim for semifinals with an eye on Olympic qualification
Sport / Rugby

Blitzbok winger Rosko Specman ready for Super Rugby action
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.