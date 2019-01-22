The Blitzboks aim to make at least the semifinals in Hamilton and Sydney in the coming fortnight to remain in the frame for the overall HSBC World Sevens Series title this year.

They are fifth after two rounds‚ but only eight points behind log leaders the US with eight legs of the 2018/19 series to go.

The race is still wide open‚ and while winning the title is a priority‚ the main objective this season is to finish in the top four to secure Olympic qualification.

“We still need to get our performances to the standards we set‚ and if we can do that we could be in the semifinals in the next two tournaments‚” coach Neil Powell said.

“But it’s not going to be easy because we have a tough pool in Hamilton with Kenya‚ Scotland and France.

“The crossover pool contains the US‚ Samoa and England‚ which will make it tough if we get to the knockout stages.

“Every team has the motivation of automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics‚ which has made this year’s series more competitive and open so far.

“We would all prefer to have automatic qualification rather than going through those regional qualifiers‚ where in a once-off tournament‚ anything can happen.

“There are 10 opportunities to make the top four‚ so there is motivation for everybody.”

The Blitzboks came third in the second leg in Cape Town and after watching the reviews‚ Powell believes his side could have won it with more luck. But he is also taking some positive aspects from not winn i ng ‚ believing that victory at home might have glossed over shortcomings in their game‚ which they have spent the last few weeks addressing.

SA has done well in New Zealand in recent years‚ winning in Wellington in 2017 and finishing as losing finalists in Hamilton in 2018. But with four players making their Hamilton debuts‚ it will not be straightforward.