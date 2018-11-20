The Springboks are preparing for one final push at the end of a long season when they try to arrest a run of three successive defeats against Wales in Cardiff this weekend.

Until 2014 Wales had only beaten the Boks once in 29 meetings, but they have now won four of the last five‚ including the last three in a row. Three of those wins have been at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the other was in Washington when coach Rassie Erasmus fielded 13 uncapped players in his first game in charge in June.

So it is little wonder Erasmus has described the fourth and final match of the tour as the most difficult of the lot.

Given how the other games on tour have gone‚ with six points or fewer in them‚ Wales must start as overwhelming favourites against a Bok side still being pieced together.